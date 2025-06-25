ICSI

ICSI CSEET Hall Ticket 2025 For July Session OUT at icsi.edu- Link to Download Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
15:18 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates can now access the ICSI CSEET July 2025 admit card on the official website- icsi.edu
Meanwhile ICSI has also started the registration for CSEET 2025 November session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) July 2025 admit card. Candidates can now access the CSEET July 2025 admit card on the official website- icsi.edu.

ICSI has also released the exam day instructions for the candidates. To pass the CSEET 2025 exam, candidates have to secure at least 50% aggregate marks, and a minimum of 40% marks in each paper.

Meanwhile ICSI has also started the registration for CSEET 2025 November session. The deadline to fill out the application form is October 15. As per the schedule, the CSEET November 2025 exam will be conducted on November 8.

ICSI CSEET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website, icsi.edu
  2. Click on the link ‘Download CSEET admit card’ link available
  3. A new window will open on the screen
  4. Enter the CSEET login credentials and submit
  5. Download the admit card, check the details, and take a printout of the same for future reference

ICSI CSEET July 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
15:24 PM
ICSI ICSI CSEET Admit Card
