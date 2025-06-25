JoSAA Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at josaa.nic.in

Summary The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 25, at 5 PM. Candidates who have registered and participated in the ongoing counselling process can check their allotment status by logging in with their credentials on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 25, at 5 PM. Candidates who have registered and participated in the ongoing counselling process can check their allotment status by logging in with their credentials on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

This announcement follows JoSAA’s recent move to extend the deadlines for Round 1 seat acceptance and online reporting, offering relief to candidates who encountered issues during payment and document verification. As per the revised counselling schedule, candidates had until June 23, 5 PM, to resolve any fee payment-related problems for Round 1, while the final deadline to respond to Round 1 queries was June 24, 10 AM.

Once the Round 2 allotment results are declared, candidates allotted a seat must complete the online reporting process — including uploading documents, paying the seat acceptance fee, and choosing their seat acceptance option (Freeze, Float, or Slide) — between June 25 and June 29, 2025 (up to 5 PM). The seat acceptance fee payment deadline is June 29, and any related payment issues must be addressed by June 30, 5 PM. Queries about Round 2 seat allotments can be submitted until July 1, 10 AM, while the Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled for July 2 at 10 AM.

During JoSAA counselling, candidates can choose between three seat acceptance options. The ‘Freeze’ option allows a candidate to accept the allotted seat and exit further rounds. The ‘Float’ option lets candidates accept the current allotment while waiting for a more preferred seat in future rounds. Meanwhile, the ‘Slide’ option allows candidates to stay within the same institute but be considered for higher-preference courses available in subsequent rounds.

To confirm their allotted seat, candidates should log in through the official website (josaa.nic.in), access the payment section, and pay the required seat acceptance fee via the online payment portal.