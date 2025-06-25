JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 - Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at josaa.nic.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2025
14:55 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 25, at 5 PM.
Candidates who have registered and participated in the ongoing counselling process can check their allotment status by logging in with their credentials on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to release the Round 2 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 25, at 5 PM. Candidates who have registered and participated in the ongoing counselling process can check their allotment status by logging in with their credentials on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Window Opens - Check Fee and Eligibility
NEET MDS 2025 Counselling Round 1 Registration Window Opens - Check Fee and Eligibility

This announcement follows JoSAA’s recent move to extend the deadlines for Round 1 seat acceptance and online reporting, offering relief to candidates who encountered issues during payment and document verification. As per the revised counselling schedule, candidates had until June 23, 5 PM, to resolve any fee payment-related problems for Round 1, while the final deadline to respond to Round 1 queries was June 24, 10 AM.

Once the Round 2 allotment results are declared, candidates allotted a seat must complete the online reporting process — including uploading documents, paying the seat acceptance fee, and choosing their seat acceptance option (Freeze, Float, or Slide) — between June 25 and June 29, 2025 (up to 5 PM). The seat acceptance fee payment deadline is June 29, and any related payment issues must be addressed by June 30, 5 PM. Queries about Round 2 seat allotments can be submitted until July 1, 10 AM, while the Round 3 seat allotment result is scheduled for July 2 at 10 AM.

ADVERTISEMENT
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today
Karnataka PGCET 2025 Answer Key Out for MBA, MCA - Objection Window Closes Today

During JoSAA counselling, candidates can choose between three seat acceptance options. The ‘Freeze’ option allows a candidate to accept the allotted seat and exit further rounds. The ‘Float’ option lets candidates accept the current allotment while waiting for a more preferred seat in future rounds. Meanwhile, the ‘Slide’ option allows candidates to stay within the same institute but be considered for higher-preference courses available in subsequent rounds.

To confirm their allotted seat, candidates should log in through the official website (josaa.nic.in), access the payment section, and pay the required seat acceptance fee via the online payment portal.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2025
14:56 PM
JoSAA Counseling 2025 Joint Seat Allocation Authority JoSAA seat allotment
Similar stories
ICSI

ICSI CSEET Hall Ticket 2025 For July Session OUT at icsi.edu- Link to Download Here

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Result Shortly at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Know Updates Inside

Recruitment

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Today For Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in- Details Inside

TSCHE

TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
ICSI

ICSI CSEET Hall Ticket 2025 For July Session OUT at icsi.edu- Link to Download Here

TSCHE

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2025 Result Shortly at lawcet.tgche.ac.in- Know Updates Inside

Recruitment

AP DSC Hall Ticket 2025 Today For Postponed Exams at apdsc.apcfss.in- Details Inside

TSCHE

TG ECET Counselling Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 OUT at tsecet.nic.in- Details . . .

OPSC

OPSC Admit Card 2025 Released For Group B Assistant Industries Officer- Direct Link I. . .

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Leading Indian university earns highest national recognition in THE Impact Rankings 2. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality