Global Research Synergy: IIT(ISM) Dhanbad & UiT Norway Unveil SEER & Bioscopy Projects

Posted on 14 Jan 2025
IIT(ISM) Dhanbad

Summary
As part of the grand centenary celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad (IIT(ISM)), two groundbreaking research initiatives—SEER and Bioscopy—were officially launched.
As part of the grand centenary celebrations of the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad (IIT(ISM)), two groundbreaking research initiatives—SEER and Bioscopy—were officially launched, marking a new era of international collaboration.

The prestigious event at the IIT(ISM) administrative block witnessed the convergence of global academic brilliance. Key dignitaries included Dr Acquino Vimal, Indian Ambassador to Norway (virtually), Pro-Rector Prof Jan-Gunnar Winther of UiT, and Prof K Manoj Dhar, Director of AcSIR, alongside prominent researchers from India and Norway.

Dr Acquino Vimal lauded the projects as milestones in Indo-Norwegian cooperation, emphasising their potential to revolutionize education and research. Prof Sukumar Mishra, Director of IIT(ISM), celebrated the initiative as a testament to the institute’s commitment to global excellence.

The Bioscopy project, funded under the Indo-Norwegian Cooperation Programme, focuses on advancing microscopy education and research. Spearheaded by Prof Krishna Agarwal (UiT) and Prof Biswajit Chowdhury (IIT(ISM)), the project is supported by Norway's Directorate for Higher Education and India's UGC.

The SEER project, led by Prof Dilip K Prasad (UiT), integrates Artificial Intelligence for Earth observation, aiming to tackle environmental and climate challenges.

These initiatives, uniting esteemed partners like Norinnova and AcSIR, signify a transformative leap in climate monitoring, sustainability, and education. Launching SEER and Bioscopy underlines IIT(ISM)’s centennial as a celebration of global collaboration and innovation.

