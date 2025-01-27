Carmel High School

Carmel High School inaugurates new academic year with vibrant Winter Carnival

Our Correspondent
Posted on 27 Jan 2025
18:50 PM
The carnival included solo singing, dancing, retro-themed dances, poster-making and fashion shows Source: Carmel High School (Kolkata)

Summary
The carnival commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, invoking divine blessings
Principal Sister Matilda D'Souza addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the true essence of the carnival lay not in winning or losing, but in the spirit of teamwork and collaboration

The Carmel High School (Kolkata) on January 24 and 25, inaugurated its academic year with a vibrant Winter Carnival. The two-day extravaganza is preceded by two weeks of meticulous preparation.

The carnival of 2025 featured a plethora of events, including solo singing, dancing, retro-themed dances, poster-making, fashion shows, impromptu speeches, plays, calligraphy and handmade jewellery exhibitions, as well as instrumental competitions, symphony among others.

The chilly winter air was palpable, but the excitement and anticipation among the competitors were even more electric! The carnival commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, invoking divine blessings.

Principal Sister Matilda D'Souza addressed the gathering, emphasizing that the true essence of the carnival lay not in winning or losing, but in the spirit of teamwork and collaboration. She stressed that the ultimate goal was not to emerge victorious, but to discover and nurture one's inherent potential.

Santa Chakraborty, the chief coordinator of the carnival, echoed similar sentiments, stating I personally feel events like winter carnival benefits students in various ways like developing organisational skills, cultural exposure, building teamwork and most importantly boosting confidence. It not competition with others but also strive for self improvement. Leaders can't be made, Leaders are born. We all are leaders in our own unique way.

The carnival featured an esteemed panel of judges, comprising distinguished guests and accomplished alumnae. After the judges' scores were tallied, the student's perseverance and emotional rollercoaster finally culminated in the triumphant moment of the greenhouse, which emerged victorious with the highest marks.

As for the other houses, they took away valuable lessons,vowing to return stronger next year. Miss Shivaleena ,a teacher of the institution, observed, "Every year, I witness the girls discovering new facets of themselves through various competitions. Today's school life demands more than just academics; it requires a holistic development of skills and character, which this carnival embodies."

Last updated on 27 Jan 2025
18:55 PM
Carmel High School
