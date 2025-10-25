IBPS

IBPS Releases SO Prelims Result 2025 Scores; Check Dates For Mains Exam, Link to Result Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scores for the Specialist Officers (SO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment exam can now check their marks on the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 1,007 Specialist Officer posts across participating banks. The preliminary result was announced on October 17, 2025, and remained available for viewing until October 23, 2025. The individual scores, however, will be accessible on the website from October 24 to October 31, 2025.

The IBPS SO Preliminary Examination was likely conducted on August 30, 2025, and consisted of 150 questions carrying a total of 125 marks. The duration of the exam was two hours. Candidates were required to qualify in each of the three sections by securing the minimum cut-off marks set by IBPS. Based on the cut-offs and category-wise vacancies, an adequate number of candidates will be shortlisted for the IBPS SO Main Examination, which is expected to be held on November 9, 2025.

IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025: Steps to Download

To check their scores, candidates can follow these simple steps:

  1. Visit the official website- ibps.in
  2. Click on the IBPS SO Prelims Result 2025 Scores link available on the homepage
  3. Enter the required login credentials and submit
  4. View and download the scorecard displayed on the screen
  5. Take a printout for future reference

The registration process for IBPS SO 2025 began on July 1 and concluded on July 21, 2025. Candidates who clear the main examination will later be called for the interview round, which forms the final stage of the selection process.

IBPO SO Prelims Result 2025: Direct Link

