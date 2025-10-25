Annual Event

Bridge International School Celebrates Annual Concert 2025 with “PunchTantra Parables”

Bridge International School

Summary
Bridge International School celebrated its much-awaited Annual Concert on Friday, 17th October 2025, at Gyan Manch with immense enthusiasm and grandeur. The theme for this year’s event, “PunchTantra Parables,” drew inspiration from the timeless moral stories of the Panchatantra, beautifully blending creativity, learning, and entertainment.

The evening commenced with the School Song, which set a joyful and unifying tone for the programme. What followed was a spectacular dramatization comprising ten well-loved tales from the Panchatantra, including The Monkey and the Crocodile, The Crane and the Crab, The Blue Jackal, and The Singing Donkey, among others. Each story was thoughtfully curated and presented with engaging narration, expressive acting, and vibrant costumes. The young performers showcased remarkable confidence, clarity, and stage presence, leaving the audience thoroughly captivated.

Adding rhythm and colour to the evening, the senior students delivered a series of dynamic dance performances that perfectly complemented the theme. Their synchronized movements and creative choreography added energy, variety, and visual delight to the event, making it a wholesome celebration of art and expression.

The highlight of the evening was the Prize Distribution Ceremony, where meritorious students were felicitated for their achievements in academics, sports, and co-curricular activities during the previous academic year. The applause from peers, teachers, and parents filled the auditorium with pride and encouragement.

The event was graced by Mr. Sumit Lai Roy, Founder of The Red Curtain International, as the Chief Guest. He was warmly felicitated with a token of appreciation for his inspiring contribution to theatre and education. The gracious presence of our Chairman, Mr. S. V. Mohta, further elevated the occasion.

The concert concluded with a Vote of Thanks, extending heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved — students, teachers, staff, and parents — whose collective effort made the evening a grand success. The event truly reflected the school’s spirit of creativity, collaboration, and moral learning inspired by the Panchatantra.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
11:21 AM
