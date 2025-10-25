Medical Colleges

Rajasthan Govt Tightens Rules on Medical College Fees, Warns of Penalties Against Non-Compliance

PTI
PTI
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
12:11 PM

Freepik

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan government has directed all private medical colleges in the state to strictly adhere to the fee structure approved by the state-level fee regulatory committee.
The government said the order will ensure transparency, curb exploitation of students and make medical education more affordable and merit-based.

The Rajasthan government has directed all private medical colleges in the state to strictly adhere to the fee structure approved by the state-level fee regulatory committee, warning of stringent action if any institute found violating the rules, officials said.

Medical Education Secretary Ambrish Kumar said the move follows repeated complaints of arbitrary fee collection by some private colleges.

The directive, he said, is in line with the Supreme Court's ruling in Islamic Academy of Education vs State of Karnataka, which mandates regulation of admission and fee structures to prevent commercialisation of education.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on Friday, Kumar said several colleges were reportedly charging extra fees by categorising 15 per cent of seats as "management quota" without authorisation.

Institutions found collecting fees beyond approved limits will be required to refund the excess amount with a 12 per cent annual interest, he said.

Non-compliance could lead to withdrawal of affiliation, recovery of excess fees from institutional assets and possible penal action. The government said the order will ensure transparency, curb exploitation of students and make medical education more affordable and merit-based.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
12:12 PM
Medical Colleges Rajasthan government private medical college fees
Similar stories
AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check College Wise Result & Revised Counselli. . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP DME Revises NEET UG 2025 Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule; Merit List Releasing T. . .

Haryana government

DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates . . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Elig. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check College Wise Result & Revised Counselli. . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP DME Revises NEET UG 2025 Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule; Merit List Releasing T. . .

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s School’s Advaya 2025 Showcases Creativity, Culture and Camaraderie

Haryana government

DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates . . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Elig. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins After Delay Over Forged Documents. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality