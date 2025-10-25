VITEEE 2026

VITEEE 2026 Registration Begins: VIT Introduces Major Changes in Exam Pattern, Marking Scheme

Posted on 25 Oct 2025
Summary
In a major development for engineering aspirants, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has revised the exam pattern and marking scheme for the upcoming VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026.
The VITEEE 2026 registration process has already started on the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in.

In a major development for engineering aspirants, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has revised the exam pattern and marking scheme for the upcoming VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026. According to the latest update, the VITEEE 2026 question paper will now carry a total of 500 marks, and for the first time, negative marking has been introduced.

Previously, the VITEEE was conducted for 125 marks, with each question carrying one mark and no penalty for incorrect responses. However, from this year onwards, each correct answer will fetch four marks, while one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. The question format will continue to be multiple choice questions (MCQs), maintaining consistency in structure while raising the stakes for accuracy.

The VITEEE 2026 registration process has already started on the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in. Interested candidates can submit their applications by March 31, 2026. The exam is scheduled to be conducted between April 28 and May 3, 2026, in computer-based mode.

The VITEEE 2026 scores will be used for admission to BTech programmes offered across VIT’s four campuses - Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal.

The number of questions in the exam will remain unchanged at 125, and the duration will continue to be 2 hours and 30 minutes. Candidates who choose the MPCEA stream (Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude) will be eligible for all BTech programmes, while the BPCEA stream (Biology, Physics, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude) will be applicable for bio-stream courses.

For MPCEA Stream

Mathematics: 40 questions

Physics: 35 questions

Chemistry: 35 questions

English: 5 questions

Aptitude: 10 questions

For BPCEA Stream

Biology: 40 questions

Physics: 35 questions

Chemistry: 35 questions

English: 5 questions

Aptitude: 10 questions

With the introduction of negative marking and a higher total score, the VITEEE 2026 is expected to be more competitive and merit-driven, encouraging students to focus on both speed and accuracy in their preparation. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for further updates and detailed exam guidelines.

