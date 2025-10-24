IIM Calcutta

IIM-Calcutta and SRFTI Sign MoU to Foster Academic and Creative Collaboration

PTI
Posted on 24 Oct 2025
15:50 PM

File Image

Summary
An MoU was signed between the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta and the Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) on Thursday to create a framework for academic, research and professional cooperation.

The agreement was inked in the presence of IIM-Calcutta Director Prof Alok Kumar Rai and SRFTI Vice-Chancellor Prof Samiran Datta, an official statement said.

“The MoU marks the first-ever collaboration between a premier business school and a leading institute of media excellence in India,” the IIM-C release said.

The partnership seeks to combine IIM Calcutta’s expertise in management education, consulting, and capacity building with SRFTI’s strengths in film, media, and storytelling to develop programmes that connect business strategy with creative practice, it said.

Under the MoU, both institutions will undertake joint research, teaching, and consultancy initiatives, along with specialised training and capacity-building programmes to promote cross-disciplinary learning.

The partnership will also enable faculty and student exchanges and collaborative projects, fostering synergy between analytical rigour and artistic expression, the statement said.

The initiative aspires to build a unique academic ecosystem that leverages creativity and media insight through the lens of management, contributing to the growth of India’s creative economy and expanding opportunities for students, professionals, and researchers, it added.

Last updated on 24 Oct 2025
15:51 PM
IIM Calcutta Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) SRFTI
