ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected on November 3; Check Details Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
11:42 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official ICAI websites — icai.org and icai.nic.in
Speculation about the result date has been circulating widely on social media, with several students and Chartered Accountants claiming that the results will be released on November 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA September 2025 examination results — including Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses — on November 3, 2025. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official ICAI websites — icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Speculation about the result date has been circulating widely on social media, with several students and Chartered Accountants claiming that the results will be released on November 3. However, ICAI has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the result declaration date.

The CA Final examinations for Groups 1 and 2 were held on September 3, 6, and 8, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively. The Intermediate course exams were conducted on September 4, 7, and 9 for Group 1, and September 11, 13, and 15 for Group 2. Meanwhile, the Foundation course examination took place on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

ICAI CA September 2025 Results: Steps to Download

Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores by visiting the ICAI result portal and following these steps:

  1. Go to icai.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link for CA September 2025 Results on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration number and roll number to log in.
  4. View and download your result.
  5. Print a copy for future reference.

Students are advised to keep checking the official ICAI website for verified updates and not rely solely on social media reports regarding the result declaration date.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
11:44 AM
ICAI CA 2025 ICAI CA Exam Results out
Similar stories
AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check College Wise Result & Revised Counselli. . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP DME Revises NEET UG 2025 Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule; Merit List Releasing T. . .

Haryana government

DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates . . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Elig. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
AP EAMCET

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2025 Out: Check College Wise Result & Revised Counselli. . .

MP NEET UG 2025

MP DME Revises NEET UG 2025 Mop-up Round Counselling Schedule; Merit List Releasing T. . .

St. Montfort’s Senior Secondary School

St Montfort’s School’s Advaya 2025 Showcases Creativity, Culture and Camaraderie

Haryana government

DMER, Haryana Announces NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result; 4,071 Candidates . . .

Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for 258 ACIO Grade-II/Tech Posts; Link & Elig. . .

Medical Colleges

Rajasthan Govt Tightens Rules on Medical College Fees, Warns of Penalties Against Non. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality