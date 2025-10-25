ICAI CA September 2025 Results Expected on November 3; Check Details Inside

Summary Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official ICAI websites — icai.org and icai.nic.in Speculation about the result date has been circulating widely on social media, with several students and Chartered Accountants claiming that the results will be released on November 3

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to announce the CA September 2025 examination results — including Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses — on November 3, 2025. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results on the official ICAI websites — icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Speculation about the result date has been circulating widely on social media, with several students and Chartered Accountants claiming that the results will be released on November 3. However, ICAI has not yet issued an official confirmation regarding the result declaration date.

The CA Final examinations for Groups 1 and 2 were held on September 3, 6, and 8, and September 10, 12, and 14, 2025, respectively. The Intermediate course exams were conducted on September 4, 7, and 9 for Group 1, and September 11, 13, and 15 for Group 2. Meanwhile, the Foundation course examination took place on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

ICAI CA September 2025 Results: Steps to Download

Once the results are released, candidates can check their scores by visiting the ICAI result portal and following these steps:

Go to icai.nic.in. Click on the link for CA September 2025 Results on the homepage. Enter your registration number and roll number to log in. View and download your result. Print a copy for future reference.

Students are advised to keep checking the official ICAI website for verified updates and not rely solely on social media reports regarding the result declaration date.