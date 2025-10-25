NEET counselling

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025 Round 3 Counselling Begins After Delay Over Forged Documents, Seats to Increase

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
12:06 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates who cancelled or did not join their allotted colleges in CAP Round 2 are eligible to participate in this round
The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) has begun Round 3 registration for NEET UG Counselling 2025, following a brief postponement caused by the submission of forged documents and the addition of newly approved MBBS seats by the National Medical Commission (NMC). Candidates who cancelled or did not join their allotted colleges in CAP Round 2 are eligible to participate in this round.

The registration link and revised counselling schedule for MBBS and BDS admissions are now available on the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

Earlier, on October 14, the CET Cell issued a notice to 152 candidates who were found to have uploaded fake or invalid documents during the previous round of counselling. Despite having secured seats under the All India Quota (AIQ), some of these candidates reportedly submitted forged eligibility documents to claim seats in the Maharashtra state quota, prompting the authorities to tighten verification measures.

Officials also noted that the number of available seats could increase due to cancellations by AIQ-allotted candidates, urging aspirants to exercise caution during the choice-filling process.

“Seats may increase due to cancellations of AIQ allotted candidates for round 3. Hence candidates are advised to take note of the same and exercise their choice filling carefully during the given period,” the CET Cell said in an official statement.

The Maharashtra NEET UG counselling process follows the completion of the MCC’s All India Quota rounds, ensuring transparency and minimizing seat blocking or mismatched allocations across different quotas.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
12:08 PM
NEET counselling NEET UG 2025 NEET UG NEET 2025
