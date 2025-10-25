NTA Extends CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Deadline; Know Last Date Here

Summary Candidates can now submit their online applications until October 27, 2025, through the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in The application correction window will open on October 30 and remain active until November 1, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates can now submit their online applications until October 27, 2025, through the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for successful fee payment is October 28, 2025. The application correction window will open on October 30 and remain active until November 1, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted details.

According to the official notice, the extension comes “in response to multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of the Online Application form.” The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2025, in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The application fee is ₹1150 for General category, ₹600 for General-EWS/OBC (NCL) category, and ₹325 for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender candidates. Payments can be made via net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI, with additional service charges as applicable.

The CSIR UGC NET exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in various science subjects across India.