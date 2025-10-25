NTA

NTA Extends CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Registration Deadline; Know Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Oct 2025
11:35 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now submit their online applications until October 27, 2025, through the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in
The application correction window will open on October 30 and remain active until November 1, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension of the registration deadline for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates can now submit their online applications until October 27, 2025, through the official website — csirnet.nta.nic.in.

As per the revised schedule, the last date for successful fee payment is October 28, 2025. The application correction window will open on October 30 and remain active until November 1, 2025, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their submitted details.

According to the official notice, the extension comes “in response to multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of the Online Application form.” The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2025, in two shifts — from 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon and from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR UGC NET December 2025: Steps to Apply

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on CSIR UGC NET December 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The application fee is ₹1150 for General category, ₹600 for General-EWS/OBC (NCL) category, and ₹325 for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third Gender candidates. Payments can be made via net banking, debit/credit card, or UPI, with additional service charges as applicable.

The CSIR UGC NET exam determines eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in various science subjects across India.

Last updated on 25 Oct 2025
11:36 AM
NTA CSIR UGC NET CSIR NET UGC NET 2025
Similar stories
VITEEE 2026

VITEEE 2026 Registration Begins: VIT Introduces Major Changes in Exam Pattern, Markin. . .

KEAM 2025

CEE Kerala Releases Rescheduled KEAM 2025 Round 3 Counselling Dates; Final Allotment . . .

internship programme

UNESCO Internship Programme 2025: Apply Now for Global Learning Opportunities

NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Opens for MD/MS Admissions - Schedule and Ru. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
VITEEE 2026

VITEEE 2026 Registration Begins: VIT Introduces Major Changes in Exam Pattern, Markin. . .

Annual Event

Bridge International School Celebrates Annual Concert 2025 with “PunchTantra Parabl. . .

KEAM 2025

CEE Kerala Releases Rescheduled KEAM 2025 Round 3 Counselling Dates; Final Allotment . . .

internship programme

UNESCO Internship Programme 2025: Apply Now for Global Learning Opportunities

NEET PG 2025

MP NEET PG 2025 Counselling Registration Opens for MD/MS Admissions - Schedule and Ru. . .

AIIMS INI CET 2026

AIIMS INI CET January 2026 Application Correction Begins - Direct Edit Link and Steps

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality