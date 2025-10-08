college events

Calcutta Youth Meet Chapter 9 – A Grand Celebration of Youth, Culture, and Calcutta Spirit!

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 08 Oct 2025
15:10 PM

Calcutta Youth Meet (CYM)

Summary
The 9th Chapter of the Calcutta Youth Meet (CYM), organized by Script Productions, was held on 26th and 27th September 2025 at Gyan Manch, marking a spectacular and meaningful start to the Durga Puja season.

Carrying forward its timeless vision — “What Bengal Thinks Today, India Thinks Tomorrow” — CYM once again emerged as a vibrant platform celebrating the creativity, energy, and cultural pride of Bengal’s youth.

The two-day event was graced by an impressive lineup of distinguished guests including Nilayan Chatterjee, Pradip Chopra, Angana Roy, Arindam Sil, Subhrajit Dutta, Apratim Chatterjee, and the popular band Fakira led by Timir Biswas, among many others who joined to celebrate the spirit of Bengal and inspire the next generation.

Adding to the glamour and professionalism of the event, IFM Academy partnered with CYM as the Official Fashion and Grooming Partner, contributing immensely to the success of the fashion and pageant segments. 93.5 RedFM also joined hands as the Official Radio Partner, amplifying the event’s reach and energy across the city.

Extending its cultural presence beyond the stage, the CYM team also proudly participated in the Red Road Carnival, showcasing Bengal’s artistic vibrancy and the sustainability of Durga Puja as embraced by today’s youth — reaffirming Kolkata’s global recognition following the UNESCO heritage honour.

As CYM Chapter 9 concluded on a high note, Script Productions announced its plans for the 10th edition in 2026 — a milestone celebration that promises to be even grander, uniting art, culture, and youth leadership under one powerful banner.

