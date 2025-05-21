Brainware University to Host ICSCI 2025: International Conference on Sustainable Computing for Industry

Summary This flagship event will be hosted at the university’s state-of-the-art campus in Kolkata, with global participation facilitated online The conference will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange on green technologies and next-generation digital solutions that support sustainable innovation

Brainware University is proud to announce ICSCI 2025 – International Conference on Sustainable Computing for Industry, to be held on May 23–24, 2025, in hybrid mode, jointly organized by the Department of Computational Sciences and the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering. This flagship event will be hosted at the university’s state-of-the-art campus in Kolkata, with global participation facilitated online.

In alignment with UN Sustainable Development Goal 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), ICSCI 2025 will explore the role of sustainable computing in driving responsible industrial transformation. The conference will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange on green technologies and next-generation digital solutions that support sustainable innovation.

Distinguished Speakers & Global Collaboration

ICSCI 2025 will feature keynote sessions by eminent experts from academia, industry like Meta, USA and government bodies including ISRO-NESAC. The conference will host international participants from countries like Tunisia and Mexico, alongside researchers from Indian states such as West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Jharkhand. With physical and virtual participation, the event promises a vibrant exchange of ideas on sustainable computing solutions.

Conference Highlights

Inspiring Keynote Talks on green computing, sustainable AI, and smart industrial systems

Technical Sessions showcasing original research on sustainable and intelligent technologies

Hybrid Participation Model to promote inclusivity and global reach

ICSCI 2025 is more than just a conference—it's a collaborative platform for shaping the future of industry through sustainable, innovation-driven computing. Researchers, innovators, and professionals are invited to join this meaningful dialogue and contribute to building a greener digital future.