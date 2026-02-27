BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment; 145 Candidates Listed

Summary Candidates can check the allotment list on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in According to the official notification, a total of 145 candidates have been included in the Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy allotment list

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has announced the NEET PG stray vacancy round seat allotment results for admission to MD, MS, and DNB courses. Candidates can check the allotment list on the official website — bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

According to the official notification, a total of 145 candidates have been included in the Bihar NEET PG stray vacancy allotment list.

As per the published data:

15 seats have been allotted under the NRI category

11 seats have been allotted under minority categories, including Muslim Minority (MM) and Sikh Minority (SM)

6 seats have been allotted under the female category

The seats have been distributed across various government and private medical colleges in Bihar. Courses offered in this round include General Medicine, Orthopaedics, Radiodiagnosis, Paediatrics, and Anaesthesiology, among others.

As per the Bihar NEET PG counselling schedule, candidates who have been allotted seats in the stray vacancy round must report to their respective colleges by February 28, 2026, to complete the admission formalities.

Bihar NEET PG 2025: Documents Required

Candidates are required to carry the following documents for verification during the counselling process:

Stray round seat allotment letter

NEET PG 2025 admit card and scorecard

Residential certificate

Caste certificate (if applicable)

College leaving certificate

Rotatory Internship Completion Certificate

MBBS passing certificate

MBBS mark sheets

No Objection Certificate (from employer, if applicable)

Medical registration certificate

Six passport-size photographs (same as used for NEET PG admit card)

Candidates are advised to report within the stipulated timeline and ensure all required documents are in order to avoid cancellation of the allotted seat.