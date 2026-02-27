Results out

UPSSSC Declares Lekhpal PET Result 2026 at upsssc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Details

Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website — upsssc.gov.in
Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Board, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has declared the Lekhpal Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results on the official website — upsssc.gov.in.

According to the official notice issued by the Commission, the result has been prepared on the basis of the normalized score of the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2025 along with the prescribed cut-off marks. The notification further stated that the result and the related cut-off marks (one page) have been uploaded on the Commission’s website following communication from the Secrecy Section dated February 26, 2026.

“All candidates related to the said advertisement are hereby informed that the result of the candidates identified on the basis of the normalized score of the Preliminary Eligibility Test-2025 and the cutoff marks… have been uploaded on the Commission's website,” the notice read.

UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their results:

  1. Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “UPSSSC Lekhpal PET Result 2026” available on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials.
  4. Click on submit to view the result.
  5. Download and save the result for future reference.
  6. Take a printout for further use.

Candidates who have qualified in the Preliminary Examination will be eligible to appear for the Main Examination for the post of Lekhpal under the Revenue Board, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.

The Commission has informed that the schedule for the Main examination will be announced separately on the official website in due course. Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSSSC portal for further updates regarding the recruitment process.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2026
15:16 PM
