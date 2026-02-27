WBCHSE

West Bengal to Introduce Contemporary, Project-Based Subjects at HS Level; Many Other Changes

PTI
PTI
Posted on 27 Feb 2026
18:05 PM

File Image

Summary
The move is aimed to boost student engagement and align learning with emerging academic and career fields, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharrya said
Detailed guidelines and the operational framework for the courses will be issued soon through an official notification, he added

The West Bengal government will introduce a range of contemporary and project-based subjects at the Higher Secondary level from the next academic session, an official said on Friday.

The move is aimed to boost student engagement and align learning with emerging academic and career fields, West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education president Chiranjib Bhattacharrya said.

Bhattacharrya said several subjects introduced over the past three years will be brought under Council Assisted Courses (CAC), and the WBCHSE will conduct regular online classes for students beyond school hours.

The subjects to be included under CAC are Artificial Intelligence & Data Science (AIDS), Applied Artificial Intelligence (APAI) and Cyber Security (CBST).

The Council will also roll out new project-based subjects under Council Taught Courses (CTC), where it will directly oversee teaching.

These courses will primarily be delivered online, though district-wise offline classes may be held if required, Bhattacharrya said.

The proposed subjects under CTC are Entrepreneurship and Related Legal Rights (ERLR), Intellectual Property Rights and Laws (IPRL), Indology (INDO) and Sustainable Development and Global Citizenship (SDGC).

Schools can apply to offer these subjects based on prescribed criteria. The Council will maintain a database of enrolled students and their subject choices, he said.

Qualified subject experts will conduct classes through online platforms, including live sessions and pre-recorded lectures.

Bhattacharrya said the initiative aims to modernise the curriculum and make it more relevant to present-day academic and career needs.

“These subjects, to be introduced in the next academic session, are contemporary and interdisciplinary in nature. They are expected to generate greater interest among students and equip them with knowledge and skills that are increasingly important in today’s world,” he said.

Detailed guidelines and the operational framework for the courses will be issued soon through an official notification, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2026
18:06 PM
WBCHSE West Bengal School
