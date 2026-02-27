KEA to Close KCET 2026 Registration Today; Fee Payment Window Open Till March 3

Summary Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance examination can submit their applications through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in KEA has also opened the correction window for candidates who have already registered for KCET 2026

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 today, February 27. Candidates who wish to apply for the entrance examination can submit their applications through the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

While the registration window closes today, candidates will be able to pay the application fee until March 3, 2026.

KEA has also opened the correction window for candidates who have already registered for KCET 2026. Applicants can edit their submitted forms even after the last date of application submission. However, the Authority has clarified that fresh applications will not be accepted after the deadline.

The correction facility will remain available until March 30, 2026.

The Authority has directed Scheduled Caste candidates applying for KCET 2026 to obtain a caste certificate with internal reservation details — Category A, Category B, or Category C — printed on it. The certificate must be issued by the concerned Tahsildar. Candidates are required to enter the RD number of the caste certificate in the online application form.

KCET Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Click on the “UGCET 2026” link available on the homepage. Select the online application link. Complete the registration process and submit the details. Fill out the application form carefully. Pay the prescribed application fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Take a printout for future reference.

KCET 2026 Exam Dates

The KCET 2026 examination will be conducted on April 23 and April 24, 2026, in two shifts:

First Shift: 10:30 am to 11:50 am

Second Shift: 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm

Hall tickets will be available for download from April 10, 2026, onwards on the official website.

Candidates are advised to complete the registration and fee payment process before the stipulated deadlines and regularly check the KEA portal for further updates.