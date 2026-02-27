NTA

NTA Opens JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Edit Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2026
13:58 PM

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application form correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 2. Candidates who have registered for the engineering entrance exam can now edit their application forms through the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, candidates will be able to make corrections in their JEE Main 2026 Session 2 application form till February 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. The agency has clarified that this is a one-time facility.

“Since this is a one-time facility given to help candidates, they are advised to make corrections carefully, as no further chance will be provided,” the NTA stated.

The correction facility is available for:

  • Candidates who registered for Session 1 between October 31 and November 27 and also applied for Session 2.
  • Fresh candidates who applied only for Session 2 between February 1 and February 25.

After the correction window closes, the NTA will issue the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 city intimation slip for candidates whose application forms are successfully accepted.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application: Steps to Edit

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections:

  1. Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.
  2. Click on the link titled “Correction Window for JEE(Main) – 2026 [Session – II]”.
  3. Log in using your application number, password, and captcha code.
  4. Make the necessary corrections in the application form.
  5. Click on the “Submit” button and pay the applicable correction fee, if required.
  6. Download and take a printout of the revised application form for future reference.

Candidates are advised to review all details carefully before final submission, as no further opportunity for modification will be provided after the deadline.

