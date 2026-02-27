State Bank of India

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 Declared at sbi.co.in; 5,180 Junior Associate Posts to Be Filled

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 27 Feb 2026
15:31 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in
The SBI Clerk Main Examination was conducted on November 21, 2025

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Main Examination was conducted on November 21, 2025. The examination carried a total of 200 marks and was held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The question paper was divided into four sections:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • General/Financial Awareness
  • General English
  • Quantitative Aptitude
  • Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

Each section had a separate timing, and candidates were required to complete the test within the allotted time frame for each part.

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

  1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
  2. Click on the “SBI Clerk Final Result 2026” link available on the homepage.
  3. A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open.
  4. Download the file and search for your roll number.
  5. Take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,180 Junior Associate posts across various branches of the bank.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding joining formalities and document verification.

Last updated on 27 Feb 2026
15:33 PM
State Bank of India SBI Clerk Results out
Similar stories
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Close KCET 2026 Registration Today; Fee Payment Window Open Till March 3

Results out

UPSSSC Declares Lekhpal PET Result 2026 at upsssc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Details

NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment; 145 Candidates List. . .

NTA

NTA Opens JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window at jeemain.nta.nic.in. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Karnataka Examinations Authority

KEA to Close KCET 2026 Registration Today; Fee Payment Window Open Till March 3

Brainware University

Krishi-O-Udyan Mela 2026 to Spotlight Agri Innovation at Brainware University on Feb . . .

Results out

UPSSSC Declares Lekhpal PET Result 2026 at upsssc.gov.in; Check Cut-Off Details

NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET PG Stray Vacancy Round Seat Allotment; 145 Candidates List. . .

NTA

NTA Opens JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Application Correction Window at jeemain.nta.nic.in. . .

Goa Institute of Management

INCEPTION 2026 at GIM Blends Music, Theatre and Food in Grand Two-Day Fest

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality