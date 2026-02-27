SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 Declared at sbi.co.in; 5,180 Junior Associate Posts to Be Filled

Summary Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in The SBI Clerk Main Examination was conducted on November 21, 2025

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the SBI Clerk Final Result 2026 for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales). Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Main Examination was conducted on November 21, 2025. The examination carried a total of 200 marks and was held for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes.

The question paper was divided into four sections:

General/Financial Awareness

General English

Quantitative Aptitude

Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude

Each section had a separate timing, and candidates were required to complete the test within the allotted time frame for each part.

SBI Clerk Final Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download the result:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. Click on the “SBI Clerk Final Result 2026” link available on the homepage. A PDF file containing the roll numbers of selected candidates will open. Download the file and search for your roll number. Take a printout for future reference.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,180 Junior Associate posts across various branches of the bank.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates regarding joining formalities and document verification.