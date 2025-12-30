Brainware University

Brainware University Hosts ‘The Healthcare Conclave 2025’ to Strengthen Industry–Academia Collaboration

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Dec 2025
16:28 PM

Brainware University

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The conclave served as a dynamic platform for fostering industry–academia collaboration, aimed at accelerating innovation and strengthening the future of India’s healthcare ecosystem
A key highlight of this year’s conclave was the discussion on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare

Brainware University successfully organised “The Healthcare Conclave 2025” on December 13, 2025, at The Astor, Kolkata. The conclave served as a dynamic platform for fostering industry–academia collaboration, aimed at accelerating innovation and strengthening the future of India’s healthcare ecosystem.

The event brought together eminent doctors, healthcare experts, practitioners, researchers, and industry leaders to deliberate on real-world healthcare challenges and align them with academic insights and emerging technologies.

A key highlight of this year’s conclave was the discussion on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Experts explored how AI is reshaping clinical decision-making, diagnostics, patient management, operational efficiency, and personalised care delivery, underscoring its growing significance in modern healthcare systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave featured a distinguished panel of guests, including:

Dr. Purnendu Roy, Managing Director, Genesis Hospital;

Dr. Surinder Singh Bhatia, Medical Services (Eastern Region), Apollo Hospitals Group; Mr. Rupak Barua, Managing Director & CEO, Woodlands Hospital;

Mr. Anupam Das, Assistant General Manager (Administration), Peerless Hospital; Dr. Anant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, Devanika Hospital;

Ms. Neelam Singh, Group Head – Human Resources, CK Birla Hospitals (CMRI); Dr. Amitava Biswas, Chairman & Chief Ophthalmologist, Sunetra Family Eye Care Centre; Ms. Richa Singh Debgupta, Chief Strategy & Growth, Fortis Hospital Kolkata;

Wing Commander (Dr.) M. K. Bose, CEO, CMR Institute of Medical Sciences;

and Dr. Narayan Banerjee, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), Apollo Hospitals, among others.

By fostering meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships, The Healthcare Conclave 2025 reaffirmed Brainware University’s commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals with the skills, perspectives, and technological competence required to excel in an AI-driven healthcare landscape.

Last updated on 30 Dec 2025
16:32 PM
Brainware University Healthcare
Similar stories
St. Xavier’s University

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata to Host Inter-University Literary Fest X-LORE’26

Mahadevi Birla Shishu Vihar

Candy Cane Lane 3.0 Brings Hogwarts Magic & Festive Spirit to Mahadevi Birla Shishu V. . .

Loreto College

Winter Wonderlane Blends Festive Cheer with Student Entrepreneurship at Loreto Colleg. . .

Ashok Hall Girls Higher Secondary School

Ashok Hall Girls’ School Carnival CAPELLA Brings Joy, Music and Charity to Junior S. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
SSC job aspirants

SSC Announces Stenographer 2025 Skill Test Dates; Over 31,000 Candidates Shortlisted

Rajasthan government

RSSB Announces REET Mains 2025 Exam Dates for Primary and Upper Primary Teachers; Det. . .

UGC

NTA Releases UGC NET December 2025 Admit Card for January 2 Exam- Details Inside

Bihar police

BPSSC Releases Bihar Police SI Admit Card 2025 for Preliminary Exam; Direct Link Insi. . .

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

UPSC Declares CDS 1 Final Result 2025; 535 Candidates Selected for OTA Chennai

Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC Postpones AEDO 2025 Exam for Over 9.7 Lakh Candidates- Read Major Updates Here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality