Brainware University Hosts ‘The Healthcare Conclave 2025’ to Strengthen Industry–Academia Collaboration

Summary The conclave served as a dynamic platform for fostering industry–academia collaboration, aimed at accelerating innovation and strengthening the future of India’s healthcare ecosystem A key highlight of this year’s conclave was the discussion on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare

Brainware University successfully organised “The Healthcare Conclave 2025” on December 13, 2025, at The Astor, Kolkata. The conclave served as a dynamic platform for fostering industry–academia collaboration, aimed at accelerating innovation and strengthening the future of India’s healthcare ecosystem.

The event brought together eminent doctors, healthcare experts, practitioners, researchers, and industry leaders to deliberate on real-world healthcare challenges and align them with academic insights and emerging technologies.

A key highlight of this year’s conclave was the discussion on the transformative role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in healthcare. Experts explored how AI is reshaping clinical decision-making, diagnostics, patient management, operational efficiency, and personalised care delivery, underscoring its growing significance in modern healthcare systems.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conclave featured a distinguished panel of guests, including:

Dr. Purnendu Roy, Managing Director, Genesis Hospital;

Dr. Surinder Singh Bhatia, Medical Services (Eastern Region), Apollo Hospitals Group; Mr. Rupak Barua, Managing Director & CEO, Woodlands Hospital;

Mr. Anupam Das, Assistant General Manager (Administration), Peerless Hospital; Dr. Anant Sinha, Chairman & Managing Director, Devanika Hospital;

Ms. Neelam Singh, Group Head – Human Resources, CK Birla Hospitals (CMRI); Dr. Amitava Biswas, Chairman & Chief Ophthalmologist, Sunetra Family Eye Care Centre; Ms. Richa Singh Debgupta, Chief Strategy & Growth, Fortis Hospital Kolkata;

Wing Commander (Dr.) M. K. Bose, CEO, CMR Institute of Medical Sciences;

and Dr. Narayan Banerjee, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine), Apollo Hospitals, among others.

By fostering meaningful dialogue, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships, The Healthcare Conclave 2025 reaffirmed Brainware University’s commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare professionals with the skills, perspectives, and technological competence required to excel in an AI-driven healthcare landscape.