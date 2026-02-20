HPBOSE LDR Exam 2026: Board Releases Rejected Candidates List Ahead of February 22 Test

Summary The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has published the rejected candidates list for the upcoming Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) Examination HPBOSE has uploaded the list of rejected candidates on its official website, hpbose.org.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBoSE) has rejected 97 applications for the upcoming Limited Direct Recruitment (LDR) Examination scheduled to be held on February 22, 2026. The board confirmed that these applications were declared invalid due to non-payment of the prescribed examination fee.

According to the official notification, HPBOSE has uploaded the list of rejected candidates on its official website, hpbose.org. Candidates whose names appear in the rejected list will not be permitted to appear in the LDR examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,427 teaching posts. Out of 1,534 applications received by the board, only 1,427 were found to be valid after scrutiny. A total of 97 applications were rejected solely because the applicants failed to submit the required examination fee within the stipulated timeframe.

How to Check the Rejected Applications List

Candidates can verify the status of their application by visiting the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org. On the homepage, they should navigate to the “Notifications” or “Latest Updates” section and click on the link titled “LDR Exam 2026 — Rejected Applications List.” The list is available in PDF format, and applicants can search for their name or application number to confirm whether their form has been rejected.

Eligibility Criteria for LDR Exam

To qualify for the LDR examination, candidates were required to meet specific eligibility conditions. Applicants must have been appointed under the School Management Committee (SMC) policy dated July 17, 2012. Additionally, they were required to have completed a minimum of five years of continuous service. Submission of the application form along with the prescribed examination fee was also mandatory for the application to be considered valid.

HPBOSE has clarified that only candidates with approved applications will be allowed to appear for the examination on February 22, 2026. Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates, notices and recruitment-related announcements.

Find the full rejected candidates list here.