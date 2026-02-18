IIM Calcutta, Gnothi Seauton Unveil Storytelling Course Focusing on Leadership and Pitch Excellence

Summary IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) has partnered with Gnothi Seauton Advisors LLP to launch a 12-month, purpose-built storytelling and pitching programme. This initiative aligns with IIMCIP’s broader mandate of supporting entrepreneurship through mentoring, market access, and visibility, while advancing Gnothi Seauton’s mission of building narrative depth for leaders and organisations navigating growth and complexity.

In a strategic move to strengthen entrepreneurial communication and venture growth, the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) has partnered with Gnothi Seauton Advisors LLP to launch a 12-month, purpose-built storytelling and pitching programme for founders and growth-stage ventures. Announced on February 13, 2026, across Kolkata and New Delhi, the collaboration marks a significant step in integrating narrative strategy with startup acceleration.

The partnership combines IIMCIP’s deep engagement with India’s startup ecosystem and Gnothi Seauton’s expertise in narrative strategy, leadership storytelling, and reputation building. The initiative is designed for entrepreneurs seeking to sharpen their ability to articulate vision, value, and credibility across key business contexts, including fundraising, partnerships, hiring, and scale-up.

At the core of the collaboration is a structured year-long curriculum titled “Purposeful Storytelling for Venture Success.” The programme aims to help founders master pitching through narrative clarity, strategic coherence, and real-world application. Moving beyond presentation mechanics, it positions storytelling as a leadership capability rooted in disciplined thinking, data integration, judgment, and audience awareness.

The programme will be delivered through twelve structured modules organised into four thematic chapters. Participants will engage in monthly learning sessions, applied assignments, and iterative refinement of their venture narratives. The journey culminates in a live pitch presentation evaluated by industry experts, offering founders practical exposure and expert feedback.

Commenting on the collaboration, Pankaj Baruah, Head Program and Portfolio at IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, said that in today’s competitive environment, access to capital, talent, and trust is closely tied to how effectively entrepreneurs communicate their purpose and potential. He noted that the programme is designed to provide founders with narrative capability as a strategic advantage.

Vivek Pradeep Rana, Managing Partner, Gnothi Seauton Advisors LLP, emphasised that while founders are often taught what to build, they are rarely trained in articulating why their venture truly matters. He described the programme as one that treats storytelling as disciplined thinking and expressed that anchoring this capability within the IIMCIP ecosystem would create a compounding impact across ventures navigating growth and complexity.

Who Can Apply?

According to Vivek Pradeep Rana, the programme is open to early-stage and growth-stage founders within the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park ecosystem, including incubated and supported startups across sectors. It is particularly relevant for entrepreneurs preparing for fundraising rounds, demo days, market expansion, or deeper engagement with institutional investors and strategic partners. Founders at key growth inflection points—where clarity of positioning directly influences capital access and credibility—are expected to benefit the most.

Curriculum Overview

Vivek Pradeep Rana further outlined that the year-long programme spans twelve modules, progressing from narrative foundations to advanced Pitch Design and Delivery Mastery. The curriculum begins by sharpening clarity around purpose, differentiation, and stakeholder audiences. It then advances toward building investor-grade narrative architecture, integrating traction metrics into coherent storylines, and designing high-impact pitch decks.

A strong emphasis is placed on delivery under pressure, handling Q&A sessions effectively, and cultivating executive presence. The applied nature of the programme ensures that participants continuously refine their own venture materials, culminating in a final live pitch evaluated by industry experts.

How It Benefits Founders?

As highlighted by Vivek Pradeep Rana, participants will develop disciplined narrative thinking that enhances fundraising outcomes, strengthens investor preparedness, and improves strategic communication with boards, partners, and teams. Beyond refining pitch decks, the programme aims to build executive confidence, clarity under scrutiny, and the ability to communicate complex business models with precision—ultimately resulting in stronger market credibility and long-term leadership capability.

This initiative aligns with IIMCIP’s broader mandate of supporting entrepreneurship through mentoring, market access, and visibility, while advancing Gnothi Seauton’s mission of building narrative depth for leaders and organisations navigating growth and complexity. Together, the collaboration seeks to embed storytelling as a strategic growth lever within India’s evolving startup ecosystem.