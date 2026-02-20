NEET PG 2025 Stray Vacancy Round - MCC Releases NRI Candidates List and Priority Order

Summary MCC has issued a notification publishing a provisional list of NRI candidates eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2025 counselling. The list is available on the official portal, mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling, and enables eligible candidates under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota to take part in the ongoing admission process.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notification publishing a provisional list of NRI candidates eligible to participate in the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2025 counselling. The list is available on the official portal, mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling, and enables eligible candidates under the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota to take part in the ongoing admission process for postgraduate medical seats for the 2025–26 academic session.

For the stray vacancy round of NEET PG 2025 counselling, MCC has introduced a structured priority system to guide seat allocation under the NRI category. As per the official notice, candidates will be considered in the following order:

Priority 1

• NRI candidates

• Children of NRIs

Priority 2

• First-degree relatives of NRI wards

• Second-degree relatives of NRI wards

Seat allotment will be carried out sequentially, with Priority 1 candidates being considered first. If seats remain available, allocation will proceed to Priority 2 candidates. The committee has clarified that the published list is provisional and may be subject to revision following document verification and confirmation of eligibility.

Steps to Download the Provisional NRI Candidate List

Eligible candidates can access the provisional list by visiting the MCC’s official website. Under the “News & Events” section, applicants must locate the notice titled “Notice for NRI for Stray Vacancy Round of PG Counselling 2025-26 dated 19.02.2026.” Upon opening the PDF document, candidates should search for their roll numbers in the table labeled “NRI LIST OF ELIGIBLE CANDIDATES FOR PG (STRAY ROUND) 2025-26 ANNEXURE I,” which includes both Priority 1 and Priority 2 codes.

Candidates seeking admission under the NRI quota must present original documents at the time of reporting to the allotted medical college. These documents generally include valid proof of NRI status and, where applicable, a relationship certificate establishing the candidate’s connection with the NRI sponsor. MCC has cautioned that failure to produce the required documentation at the reporting stage could result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

In recent development, the Commission has notified 2,980 clear vacancies for the said round of NEET PG counselling.

Find the direct NRI list link here.