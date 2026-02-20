CBSE 2026 Paper Leaks? Board Issues Important Notice Amid Board Exams - Check Details

CBSE 2026

Summary
CBSE has issued an official advisory cautioning students, parents, and schools against the spread of fake news and rumours.
The Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are currently being conducted across the country.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an official advisory cautioning students, parents, and schools against the spread of fake news and rumours related to alleged question paper leaks during the ongoing CBSE Board Exams 2026. The board examinations are currently being conducted across the country and will conclude on March 11 for Class 10 and on April 10 for Class 12.

In its advisory, CBSE highlighted that during previous examination cycles, certain individuals had attempted to mislead candidates by circulating unverified claims on social media platforms, particularly regarding question paper leaks. The board warned that such misinformation often creates unnecessary panic and confusion at a critical time for students.

The board emphasised that engaging with or forwarding unverified content about examination papers can negatively impact students’ preparation and mental well-being. CBSE urged all stakeholders to remain alert and refrain from believing or sharing baseless claims circulating online.

Reassuring students and parents, CBSE stated that comprehensive arrangements and stringent security protocols have been implemented to ensure the fair, smooth and secure conduct of the examinations. The board underscored that the examination process is being closely monitored to maintain transparency and uphold its integrity, following established procedures adopted in previous years.

The advisory further noted that any attempt to disrupt the examination process or spread false information will be handled strictly under applicable rules and regulations. CBSE reiterated that disseminating fake news related to board examinations constitutes a serious offence and may attract disciplinary or legal action.

For accurate updates, clarifications and official announcements, CBSE has directed students, parents and schools to rely exclusively on authorised communication channels, including its official website, cbse.gov.in, or by contacting the concerned regional office or the board headquarters in New Delhi. The board has advised candidates to remain focused on their studies and avoid distractions caused by unverified information circulating on social media platforms.

Read the official notice here.

