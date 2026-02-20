Supreme Court Seeks UPSC Plan on Screen-Reader Access for Exams; Issues Strict Deadline

Summary The Supreme Court of India granted the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) one week to submit a comprehensive roadmap detailing how it will introduce screen-reader facilities for visually impaired candidates. The direction comes in continuation of the Court’s earlier judgment dated December 3, 2025, in which it underscored the urgent need to make national-level competitive examinations more inclusive for persons with disabilities.

The Supreme Court of India granted the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) one week to submit a comprehensive roadmap detailing how it will introduce screen-reader facilities for visually impaired candidates appearing in its examinations. The Bench has listed the matter for further hearing on February 23, 2026, when it will review the Commission’s compliance and proposed reforms.

The direction comes in continuation of the Court’s earlier judgment dated December 3, 2025, in which it underscored the urgent need to make national-level competitive examinations more inclusive for persons with disabilities. The apex court had clarified that accessibility in education and public recruitment flows from constitutional principles of equality, dignity, and non-discrimination, rather than being treated as an act of charity. Stressing systemic reform, the Court had instructed UPSC to incorporate explicit provisions in all future examination notifications permitting eligible candidates to change their scribe up to at least seven days before the examination. The move was aimed at ensuring procedural flexibility and safeguarding fairness.

In the latest hearing, the Court directed UPSC to file a detailed affidavit explaining its proposed action plan, timelines, and modalities for deploying screen-reader software across its examinations. The affidavit must clearly outline how the assistive technology will be tested, standardised, and validated to ensure reliability for visually impaired candidates. Additionally, the Commission has been asked to specify the steps required to operationalise the facility and make it available to eligible aspirants as early as the next examination cycle. The roadmap must also include a clear deployment schedule for the necessary digital infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the proceedings held on Monday, counsel representing UPSC informed the Bench that while steps were being taken to comply with earlier judicial directions, additional time was required to prepare a comprehensive affidavit addressing all technical and logistical aspects. Taking note of the submission, the Court allowed one week for filing the compliance report.

The case has now been scheduled for hearing on February 23, 2026. On that date, the Supreme Court will examine the contents of UPSC’s affidavit and assess the progress made in implementing accessibility measures in its examination framework.

The petitions seeking enhanced accessibility were filed by disability rights groups, including Mission Accessibility, which have advocated for broader adoption of assistive technologies and more flexible scribe policies in competitive examinations. The Court’s ongoing scrutiny highlights an attempt to strike a balance between maintaining examination integrity and ensuring equal opportunity for candidates with disabilities.