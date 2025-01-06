Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)

BITM to organise Eastern India Science & Engineering Fair from January 7 to 10 in Kolkata

Our Correspondent
Posted on 06 Jan 2025
19:56 PM
Summary
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) will be organising the 48th Eastern India Science Fair (EISF) along with 22nd Science & Engineering Fair (SEF) at the BITM premises in Kolkata from January 7 to January 10, 2025.

The fair will be themed 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Future' including the sub-themes Food, Health and Hygiene, Transport and Communication, Natural Farming, Disaster Management, Mathematical Modeling and Computational Thinking, Waste Management and Resource Management.

The Eastern India Science Fair (EISF) and Science & Engineering Fair (SEF) is the biggest show of innovative science models/exhibits by school students of Eastern India. It provides a unique platform for showcasing the creative potential in our youth.

The Exhibition will showcase State-Level winning Projects by school students from Bihar, Odisha and West Bengal - besides College and University-level models and projects with their respective makers. Apart from the Science Exhibition, Inter-State Quiz Contest, Meet the Scientists, Educational Excursion, Inter-State Cultural Programme and Science Shows will also be organised for all participants during the period.

Over 100 models and 25 projects by around 350 students - including models by underprivileged students from schools and NGOs of West Bengal and Jharkhand will be showcased at the BITM premises during the period.

The Science Fair is a multi-tier competitive event conducted first in District Level, then in State Level and finally, in the Inter-State Level in Eastern India. Students up to class XII are eligible for participation- either individually or in-groups of two - with their models and exhibits from schools.

Last updated on 06 Jan 2025
19:58 PM
Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM)
