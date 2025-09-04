BIT Mesra

BIT Mesra Strengthens Startup Ecosystem with New Innovation & Entrepreneurship Centre

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 04 Sep 2025
BIT Mesra

Summary
In a landmark step towards strengthening India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr Madan Mohan Mohanka, Chairman of Tega Industries and a distinguished alumnus of the Class of 1964, to establish the Madan Mohan Mohanka Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at its Ranchi campus.
The announcement marks a major milestone in the institute’s vision to promote innovation, startup incubation, and industry-academia collaboration.

In a landmark step towards strengthening India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mr Madan Mohan Mohanka, Chairman of Tega Industries and a distinguished alumnus of the Class of 1964, to establish the Madan Mohan Mohanka Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at its Ranchi campus.

The announcement marks a major milestone in the institute’s vision to promote innovation, startup incubation, and industry-academia collaboration. As part of this initiative, Mr. Mohanka has pledged a generous contribution of ₹5 Crores, reaffirming his lifelong commitment to empowering young minds with opportunities to transform ideas into impactful enterprises.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by eminent personalities, including Mr. CK Birla, Chairman of the CK Birla Group, along with celebrated alumni such as Mr. Vijay Burman (Class of 1969), Mr. Prem Anup Sinha (Class of 1991), Mrs. Anjana Dikshit (Class of 1986), and Ms. Soma Bannerjee (Class of 1996). University leadership, including Prof. Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra, and Professor Shradha Shivani, Dean of Alumni and International Relations, were also present to witness the historic moment.

Sharing his vision, Mr. Mohanka said, “With the establishment of the Madan Mohan Mohanka Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship, my vision is to inspire students to dream big and develop solutions that address the critical challenges of our time. This MoU carries deep personal significance, as it enables me to contribute meaningfully to both my alma mater and society.”

Professor Indranil Manna expressed gratitude for the initiative, emphasising that the Centre will serve as a vibrant hub of creativity and execution, providing infrastructure, mentorship, and opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs. He highlighted that the initiative will fuel sustainable development, economic growth, and job creation.

Adding to the momentum, Mr. Prem Anup Sinha, Deputy Managing Director of the State Bank of India, announced that SBI’s Startup Banking services will extend support through mentorship and financing opportunities for deserving incubatees at the Centre.

BIT Mesra has long been recognized as a pioneer in technical education and entrepreneurship. With historic achievements like the establishment of the Department of Space Engineering & Rocketry in 1964 and India’s first Science & Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park (BIT-STEP), the institute continues its tradition of shaping future-ready innovators.

The establishment of the Madan Mohan Mohanka Centre for Innovation & Entrepreneurship is expected to not only nurture student-led startups but also inspire more alumni to contribute towards advancing the culture of innovation at BIT Mesra. Positioned at the crossroads of research, mentorship, and industry partnership, the Centre promises to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to leave a global impact.

