RRB Releases RPF Constable Admit Card 2025 for PET and PMT; 4000+ Vacancies To Be Filled

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Oct 2025
15:40 PM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the admit card for the RRB RPF Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025
The RRB RPF Constable PET and PMT exams are scheduled to be held between November 13 and December 6, 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit card for the RRB RPF Constable Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT) 2025. Candidates who have qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process can download their admit cards from the official websites of the regional RRBs using their registration number and date of birth.

The RRB RPF Constable PET and PMT exams are scheduled to be held between November 13 and December 6, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 4,208 Constable Executive vacancies across four zonal regions. A total of 42,143 candidates qualified for the Computer Based Test (CBT) stage of the RRB RPF Constable exam in 2025 and are now eligible to appear for the physical tests and subsequent document verification.

RRB RPF PET, PMT Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official website of your regional RRB.
  2. Click on the link titled ‘RPF-Constable E-Call Letter Download’.
  3. Log in using your registration number and date of birth or password.
  4. Download and print the admit card for the examination.

Candidates must carry the printed admit card along with a valid photo identification document to the exam centre. Without these documents, entry to the test centre will not be permitted.

The PET and PMT are critical stages in the selection process for RPF Constables, assessing candidates’ physical fitness and eligibility before the final recruitment. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official RRB website for updates and further instructions.

Last updated on 23 Oct 2025
15:41 PM
RRB Exam Railway Protection Force ( RPF) Admit Card
