RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Closes Today- Read Details Inside

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 objection window today, October 23, 2025, at 11:55 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections against the provisional answer key can do so through the official websites of their respective regional RRBs.

As per the official notification, the prescribed fee for raising an objection is ₹50 per question, along with applicable bank service charges. In cases where the objection is found to be valid, the fee will be refunded to the candidate’s account after the deduction of applicable charges. Refunds will be credited to the same account used for making the payment during the objection submission.

The RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 answer key was released on October 17, following the examination held on October 13, 2025. Candidates are urged to review the answer key carefully and submit objections, if any, before the deadline. The Board has clarified that no representations regarding questions, options, or answer keys will be accepted after the stipulated time.

RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025: Steps to Raise Objections

Visit the official website of your regional RRB. Click on the link titled “RRB NTPC Graduate Answer Key 2025 Objection Window.” Log in using your credentials. View the answer key displayed on the screen. Select the question(s) you wish to challenge. Upload valid supporting documents and pay the processing fee. Submit the objection and download the confirmation page for reference.

Candidates are advised to complete the process well before the closing time to avoid any last-minute technical issues. The final answer key and results will be announced after reviewing all valid objections.