ICSI CS

ICSI Opens Enrolment Window for CS December Exam 2025 from October 23- Know Last Date Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Oct 2025
16:05 PM

File Image

Summary
Candidates interested in appearing for the Company Secretaries examination can apply online through the official ICSI website at icsi.edu
From October 26 to November 21, 2025 (till 4 PM), candidates can request changes related to the examination centre, medium of exam, module, and elective subject

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will open the enrolment window for the CS December Exam 2025 on October 23, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the Company Secretaries examination can apply online through the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

The enrolment window for the December session will remain open until October 25, 2025. During this period, students can also submit requests for examination enrolment with late fees, addition of modules with late fees, and apply for exemptions based on higher qualifications.

From October 26 to November 21, 2025 (till 4 PM), candidates can request changes related to the examination centre, medium of exam, module, and elective subject.

Candidates must complete the pre-examination test between October 11 and October 24, 2025 (by 5:30 PM). Additionally, those who have not completed the Training and Development of Orientation Program (TDOP) can do so between October 11 and October 20, 2025.

ICSI CS December Exam 2025: Steps to Enroll

  1. Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.
  2. Click on the ICSI CS December Exam 2025 registration link on the homepage.
  3. Enter your registration details on the new page.
  4. Submit the details and log in to your account.
  5. Fill out the application form and pay the required application fee.
  6. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.
  7. Keep a printed copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Examination Fee Details

  • Executive Program: ₹1500 per group
  • Professional Program: ₹1800 per group
  • Late Fee: ₹250 for late submission, change of exam centre/group/medium/optional subject, or addition of groups

Candidates are encouraged to apply within the specified window to avoid late fees and ensure smooth participation in the December 2025 CS examinations.

Last updated on 23 Oct 2025
16:06 PM
ICSI CS ICSI
