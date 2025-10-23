NBEMS Announces Dates for DNB December 2025 Final Exam; Application Deadline November 16

Summary Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online via the official website natboard.edu.in until the last date of November 16, 2025 The DNB final theory exams will be conducted from December 18 to December 21, 2025, in a computer-based test format at various examination centres across India

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the schedule for the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) December 2025 final exam. Eligible candidates can submit their application forms online via the official website natboard.edu.in until the last date of November 16, 2025.

The DNB final theory exams will be conducted from December 18 to December 21, 2025, in a computer-based test format at various examination centres across India. Candidates have the option to apply for both theory and practical exams or only the practical exam, with the application window opening from October 23, 2025.

For any issues related to application submission, payment, or refunds, candidates can reach out to the NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or use the helpline portal accessible via their applicant login on the NBEMS website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Successful candidates who pass the DNB final exams are awarded the DNB qualification, which is recognized by the National Medical Commission (NMC) as equivalent to MD/MS degrees for medical teaching and clinical practice in India.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues and to keep track of further updates on the official NBEMS website.