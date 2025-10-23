LIC

LIC AAO Prelims Result to be Announced Shortly- Check Key Details Inside

Summary
The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has not yet released the results of the LIC Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Preliminary Examination 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination will soon be able to check their results on the official website of LIC at licindia.in once the results are declared.

The LIC AAO Preliminary Exam 2025 was conducted on October 3, 2025, across multiple examination centres in the country. The test was held in four sessions throughout the day to accommodate a large number of applicants. Conducted in an online mode, the objective-type examination assessed candidates in three key areas — Reasoning Ability, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Language.

According to the examination pattern, there will be no negative marking for incorrect answers. However, candidates are required to qualify in each of the three sections separately to be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. The results of the preliminary exam will determine who advances to the main examination, followed by an interview round.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 350 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) positions across various branches of LIC. Shortlisted candidates will receive further details regarding the main examination schedule and admit card release.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official LIC website for updates and notifications regarding the LIC AAO Prelims Result 2025 and subsequent recruitment stages.

