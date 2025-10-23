Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti to Close JNVST 2026 Registrations Today at navodaya.gov.in- Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 23 Oct 2025
15:55 PM

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will close the registration window for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test (JNVST) 2026 on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Students, parents, and guardians who have not yet applied for the entrance exam are urged to complete their registration on the official NVS website — navodaya.gov.in — before the deadline.

Following the closure of the registration window, a correction window will be opened from October 24 to October 26, 2025, allowing applicants to make necessary corrections or updates to their submitted forms.

The JNVST 2026 selection test for admission to Class 9 and Class 11 will be conducted on February 7, 2026. The exam will be held at various Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in the concerned districts or other centres allocated by NVS.

JNVST Registration 2026: Steps to Apply

  1. Visit the official NVS website at navodaya.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for JNVST 2026 Class 9 and Class 11 registration
  3. Enter the required details to register
  4. Complete the application form and pay the applicable fee
  5. Submit the form and download the confirmation page
  6. Keep a printed copy of the confirmation page for future reference

NVS will release the admit cards for the Lateral Entry Selection Test on a date to be announced later. Candidates and their parents can download the hall tickets free of cost from the official website prior to the examination.

Candidates are encouraged to keep track of official notifications for any updates regarding the exam schedule and admit card availability.

Last updated on 23 Oct 2025
15:55 PM
Novodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) Registration Date
