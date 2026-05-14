TNGASA 2026: Tamil Nadu Govt Colleges Offer Over 1.26 Lakh UG Seats; Application Underway

Summary The Directorate of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu, has started the undergraduate admission process for Government Arts and Science Colleges across the state. Eligible students seeking admission to various undergraduate programmes can submit their applications through the official TN GASA portal.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education, Tamil Nadu, has started the undergraduate admission process for Government Arts and Science Colleges across the state for the academic year 2026-27. Eligible students seeking admission to various undergraduate programmes can submit their applications through the official TN GASA portal.

According to the official admission schedule, the online registration process for Tamil Nadu Government Arts and Science Colleges Admissions (TN GASA 2026) will remain open till May 29, 2026. Candidates interested in pursuing undergraduate studies in government colleges across the state have been advised to complete the application process before the deadline.

The Directorate stated that around 181 government arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu are participating in the admission process this year. These institutions will collectively offer 159 undergraduate programmes across multiple disciplines for the 2026-27 academic session.

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Officials said a total of 1,26,959 seats have been made available for admissions this year. Out of the total intake, 1,01,022 seats have been allocated under Shift 1 courses, while another 25,937 seats are available under Shift 2 programmes.

The admission process has already witnessed significant response from students across the state.

To ensure wider accessibility and support for applicants, the department has also established Admission Facilitation Centres (AFCs) in all Government Arts and Science Colleges across Tamil Nadu. These centres are meant to assist students who may face difficulties while applying online.

The Directorate clarified that the application fee is ₹2 for SC/SCA/ST category students and ₹50 for students in other categories.

Students can make the payment through multiple online methods including debit cards, credit cards, net banking, and UPI using the official admission portal.

The undergraduate admission process in Tamil Nadu government colleges plays a major role in providing affordable higher education opportunities to students across urban and rural regions of the state. Government Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu offer programmes in streams such as arts, commerce, science, management, computer applications, and social sciences.

Candidates seeking assistance or clarification regarding the admission process can contact the Directorate’s helpdesk during working days.

Students have also been advised to regularly visit tngasa.in for updates related to merit lists, counselling schedules, seat allotment, and admission procedures for the 2026-27 academic session.

Find the direct registration link here.