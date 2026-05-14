Eklavya Model Residential Schools Tier 2 Answer Key 2026, OMR Sheet Out; Objection Window Soon

Summary Candidates can now access the official answer key PDF along with scanned OMR response sheets through the official portal of NESTS The answer key has been released online and contains correct responses for all subjects and question paper sets, enabling candidates to estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result

The National Education Society for Tribal Students has released the EMRS Tier 2 Answer Key 2026 for candidates who appeared in the mains examination conducted under the EMRS Staff Selection Examination (ESSE) 2025 Recruitment Drive.

Candidates can now access the official answer key PDF along with scanned OMR response sheets through the official portal of NESTS. The Tier 2 examination was conducted on March 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2026 for recruitment to 7,267 posts.

The answer key has been released online and contains correct responses for all subjects and question paper sets, enabling candidates to estimate their probable scores ahead of the final result.

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The portal also provides access to scanned OMR sheets, allowing candidates to verify their recorded responses. Candidates are advised to download and save both the answer key PDF and OMR sheet for future reference.

As per the official marking scheme, candidates will be awarded one mark for every correct answer, while one-third mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

This allows candidates to calculate their expected scores by comparing their responses with the official answer key.

The objection window will be conducted online through the official portal. Candidates who wish to challenge any answer must submit valid documentary proof from recognised academic sources such as NCERT textbooks or standard reference materials.

A fee of Rs 1,000 per question will be charged for raising objections. The final answer key will be prepared after reviewing all valid challenges submitted by candidates. The objection window is expected to remain open for three to seven days following the release of the provisional answer key.