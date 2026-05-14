Andhra Pradesh High Court

AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 Expected Shortly; Officials Release Fresh Update

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
14:19 PM

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Summary
The recruitment drive forms part of a large-scale selection process to fill multiple vacancies across various categories within the judicial establishment of Andhra Pradesh
Officials are expected to release the hall tickets within the next week

The Andhra Pradesh High Court is expected to release the AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 shortly on its official website — aphc.gov.in. The admit cards will be issued for the upcoming recruitment examinations scheduled to be held from May 23 to May 25, 2026.

The recruitment drive forms part of a large-scale selection process to fill multiple vacancies across various categories within the judicial establishment of Andhra Pradesh.

Officials are expected to release the hall tickets within the next week. Once available, candidates will be able to download their admit cards by logging into the official portal using their registration details.

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The hall ticket is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates without a valid admit card and a government-issued photo identity proof will not be allowed to enter the examination centre.

AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card is released:

  1. Visit the official website — aphc.gov.in
  2. Click on the recruitment or notifications section
  3. Select the “AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026” link
  4. Enter login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, or OTPR ID
  5. Submit the details and download the admit card
  6. Take a printout for exam day use

Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The AP High Court Hall Ticket 2026 is expected to include important information such as:

  • Candidate’s name and roll number
  • Exam date and timing
  • Examination centre address
  • Reporting time
  • Photograph and signature
  • Important exam instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details after downloading the hall ticket and immediately report any discrepancies to the concerned authorities.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
14:20 PM
Andhra Pradesh High Court High Court Admit Card
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