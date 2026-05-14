GAT-B

NTA Releases GAT-B, BET Admit Card 2026; Exam to Be Held Across 54 Cities

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
13:48 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2026.
Candidates who have registered for the examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA GAT-B/BET portal.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) and Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examinations can now download their hall tickets from the official NTA GAT-B/BET portal.

To access the admit card, candidates will need to log in to the official website using their application number and password. The hall ticket is a mandatory document required for entry into the examination centre.

According to the official notification issued by the NTA, the GAT-B and BET 2026 examinations are scheduled for May 17, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The examinations will take place at centres located across 54 cities in the country.

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The Graduate Aptitude Test-Biotechnology (GAT-B) is conducted for admission to DBT-supported postgraduate biotechnology programmes offered by participating institutions across India. Meanwhile, the Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) is held for awarding fellowships under the Department of Biotechnology for research in biotechnology and life sciences.

Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. In case of any discrepancy or difficulty in accessing the hall ticket, applicants can contact the NTA helpline numbers 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. Queries can also be sent through email at dbt@nta.ac.in.

The agency clarified that the admit cards have been issued provisionally and are subject to the fulfilment of all eligibility conditions. The issuance of the hall ticket does not automatically confirm a candidate’s final eligibility for admission or fellowship. Verification of documents and credentials will be carried out during subsequent stages of the admission process.

NTA also stated that admit cards will not be sent through postal services, and candidates must download them only through the online portal. Applicants have been instructed not to tamper with or alter any information printed on the hall ticket.

Candidates have also been advised to preserve a printed copy of the admit card and carry it along with a valid photo identification document to the examination centre on the day of the test.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
13:49 PM
GAT-B National Testing Agency (NTA) BET Admit Card Biotechnology
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