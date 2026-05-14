Kerala government

Kerala SSLC Result 2026 Expected to Release Tomorrow; Scorecards Likely From 3 PM

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
14:34 PM

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Summary
The results are likely to be announced in the afternoon following an official press conference, with scorecards expected to be available from 3 PM onwards
Nearly 4.17 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year, making it one of the largest school-level examinations in the state

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations is expected to declare the Kerala SSLC Examination Result 2026 on May 15, 2026. The results are likely to be announced in the afternoon following an official press conference, with scorecards expected to be available from 3 PM onwards.

Nearly 4.17 lakh students appeared for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations this year, making it one of the largest school-level examinations in the state. The exams were conducted from March 5 to March 30, 2026 across various centres in Kerala.

Students will be able to access their marksheets online using their registration number and date of birth after the official declaration. The result link will be activated only after the announcement by the state education authorities.

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General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has already confirmed the board’s result schedule. While SSLC results are set for May 15, the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Plus Two results will be declared on May 22.

Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through DigiLocker, SMS services, and the Saphalam mobile application to reduce server load on result day.

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Official Websites

  • Kerala Results Portal
  • KITE Results Portal

Kerala SSLC Result 2026: Steps to Check

  1. Visit the official Kerala board result website
  2. Click on “SSLC Result 2026” link
  3. Enter registration number and date of birth
  4. Submit details
  5. View and download the marksheet
  6. Take a printout for future reference

Authorities have advised students to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays during result checking and to use alternate platforms in case of heavy traffic on official websites.

Last updated on 14 May 2026
14:35 PM
Kerala government Kerala SSLC Results out
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