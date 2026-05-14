Haryana Board of School Education

BSEH Class 10 Result 2026 Out; Merit List of 16 Students Released, Deepika Secures Rank 1

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 14 May 2026
13:10 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — BSEH Official Website
Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Miran, secured the first position with 499 marks

The Board of School Education Haryana has declared the HBSE Secondary School Examination Result 2026 today at 1 PM. The results were announced by Board Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar during a press conference held in Bhiwani on Thursday.

Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website — BSEH Official Website.

A total of 16 students secured positions in the top three merit ranks across the state. Deepika from Adarsh Senior Secondary School, Miran, secured the first position with 499 marks. Four students jointly secured the second rank with 498 marks, while 11 students shared the third rank with 497 marks.

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Students seeking rechecking or re-evaluation of answer sheets can apply online within 20 days from the declaration of results by paying the prescribed fee, the board said.

BSEH Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to Download

  • Visit the official website of BSEH.
  • Click on the “Results” section on the homepage.
  • Select the “Secondary Examination March 2026 Result” link.
  • Enter roll number and date of birth.
  • Submit the details.
  • The Class 10 marksheet will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the marksheet for future reference
Last updated on 14 May 2026
13:11 PM
Haryana Board of School Education class 10 exams toppers
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