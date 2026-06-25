BIT Mesra and IIT Kharagpur Sign MoU to Advance Research, Innovation and Academic Collaboration

Summary Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering long-term collaboration in research, academics, innovation, and institutional development. The agreement establishes a structured five-year framework that will enable both institutions to work together across a wide spectrum of academic and research activities.

In a significant step towards strengthening India’s higher education and research ecosystem, Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at fostering long-term collaboration in research, academics, innovation, and institutional development. The agreement establishes a structured five-year framework that will enable both institutions to work together across a wide spectrum of academic and research activities while creating new opportunities for students, faculty members, and researchers.

The MoU was formally signed by Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra, and Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur. The signing ceremony was attended by several senior academic leaders from both institutions, including Professor Raju Poddar, Dean of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (DRIE), BIT Mesra; Professor Sudip Das, Vice Chancellor’s Nominee, BIT Mesra; Professor Ramkrishna Sen, Dean of Bio Sciences, IIT Kharagpur; Professor Pabitra Mitra of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kharagpur; and Professor Arnab Roy from the Department of Aerospace Engineering, IIT Kharagpur.

Describing the partnership as a major milestone, Professor Indranil Manna said, “The collaboration with IIT Kharagpur represents an important milestone in BIT Mesra’s pursuit of academic excellence, impactful research, and innovation-led growth. Through this partnership, we aim to create new opportunities for our students and faculty while contributing to national priorities through collaborative research and technology development.”

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The agreement covers a comprehensive range of collaborative initiatives, including joint supervision of Master’s and PhD scholars, undergraduate and postgraduate research projects, faculty and student exchange programmes, summer and winter internships, and the joint submission of research proposals to national and international funding agencies. It also facilitates access to research infrastructure and laboratories at both institutions, enabling researchers and students to benefit from advanced facilities and specialised expertise.

The MoU includes provisions for intellectual property development, commercialisation of research outcomes, faculty development initiatives, staff and officer training programmes, and collaborative academic activities such as seminars, workshops, Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) courses, and micro-credit programmes.

The institutions will also explore the possibility of launching a Joint Integrated M.Tech.–PhD Programme as well as dual-degree pathways, creating new academic opportunities for students seeking advanced interdisciplinary education and research exposure.

For students of BIT Mesra, the collaboration is expected to be particularly beneficial. The agreement provides access to IIT Kharagpur’s extensive research infrastructure, specialised laboratories, and expert faculty. Students will be able to participate in joint research projects, undertake academic visits to IIT Kharagpur, receive co-supervision for postgraduate research, and engage in specialised academic and research programmes developed under the partnership.

Highlighting the broader impact of the collaboration, Professor Suman Chakraborty, Director of IIT Kharagpur, remarked that “the MoU will facilitate knowledge sharing, joint research initiatives, and capacity building, benefiting both institutions and the broader academic community.”

The partnership also aligns closely with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages interdisciplinary learning, research-driven education, innovation, and greater collaboration among higher educational institutions. As two premier institutions located in eastern India, BIT Mesra and IIT Kharagpur have identified several strategic areas for collaboration, including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, energy systems, climate resilience, water resources, and defence technologies—sectors that are increasingly important to regional and national development.

To ensure effective implementation, a Joint MoU Implementation Committee comprising representatives from both institutions has been established. The committee will conduct biannual reviews to monitor progress and identify new opportunities for collaboration. At BIT Mesra, the Dean of Research, Innovation and Entrepreneurship (DRIE) will serve as Coordinator, with Professor Abhijit Mustafi of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering acting as Joint Coordinator. At IIT Kharagpur, Professor Pabitra Mitra will serve as Coordinator and Professor Arnab Roy as Joint Coordinator.