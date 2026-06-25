Rajasthan government

RSOS Class 10, 12 Results 2026 Declared at rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Scorecard

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
13:24 PM

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Summary
Students who appeared for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations can now access their results through the official RSOS portal
The RSOS conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from April 23 to May 20, 2026

The Rajasthan State Open School, Jaipur, has announced the RSOS Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2026. Students who appeared for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) examinations can now access their results through the official RSOS portal.

To view their scores, candidates must log in using their enrollment number and date of birth. The online scorecard will serve as a provisional marksheet until the board issues the original certificates.

The RSOS conducted the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations from April 23 to May 20, 2026. Students from both levels appeared for the examinations during this period.

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RSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Students can follow these steps to download their scorecards:

  1. Visit the official RSOS website.
  2. Locate the "Important News" section on the homepage.
  3. Click on the "Results" tab.
  4. Select the relevant link for RSOS Class 10 Result 2026 or RSOS Class 12 Result 2026.
  5. Enter the required credentials, including: Enrollment number Date of birth Captcha code
  6. Enrollment number
  7. Date of birth
  8. Captcha code
  9. Click on "Submit".
  10. The result will be displayed on the screen.
  11. Download and save the scorecard.
  12. Take a printout for future reference.

Students are advised to keep a copy of the downloaded result for admission and verification purposes. The digital scorecard can be used as a provisional document for higher education admissions and other academic requirements until the original marksheets and certificates are issued by RSOS.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
13:26 PM
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