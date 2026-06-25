WBJEEB ANM GNM

WB ANM GNM 2026 Counselling: OBC Declaration Portal Closing Today; Check Guidelines

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
14:14 PM

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Summary
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the online portal for OBC Class declaration for ANM and GNM 2026 admissions today, June 25.
Candidates seeking admission to Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category have been advised to complete the declaration process within the stipulated deadline.

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will close the online portal for OBC Class declaration for ANM and GNM 2026 admissions today, June 25, at 11.59 PM. Candidates seeking admission to Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category have been advised to complete the declaration process within the stipulated deadline to become eligible for reservation benefits during counselling and admission.

The online facility was opened on June 22 and is available only for a limited period. The declaration process is an essential requirement for candidates who wish to avail themselves of the 7 per cent reservation earmarked for OBC candidates during the admission process. Applicants must log in to the designated portal using their application credentials and declare their respective OBC Class as prescribed by the Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal.

WBJEE JELET 2026 Answer Key Out - Check Challenge Submission Steps, Schedule and Fees
WBJEE JELET 2026 Answer Key Out - Check Challenge Submission Steps, Schedule and Fees

According to the official notification issued by WBJEEB, eligible candidates must select their OBC Class from the categories notified through Gazette Notification Nos. 944-BCW/MR-23/2026 and 945-BCW/MR-23/2026 dated May 18, 2026, as communicated by the Backward Classes Welfare Department. The declaration is mandatory for candidates who intend to claim reservation benefits while participating in the counselling and seat allotment process for the 2026 academic session.

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The board has made it clear that no requests for fresh declarations, modifications, or inclusion of OBC Class details will be accepted after the portal closes. While candidates can edit their declaration details until the closure of the portal, no further opportunity will be provided once the deadline expires. Applicants have therefore been advised to verify all information carefully and complete the process well before the closing time to avoid last-minute technical issues.

WBJEEB has also clarified that submission of the online declaration alone will not guarantee reservation benefits. Candidates claiming OBC reservation must produce a valid original OBC certificate issued by the competent authority in the prescribed format and in accordance with prevailing government regulations during counselling, admission, and document verification. Failure to produce the required certificate at the time of verification will result in cancellation of the claimed reservation benefit, and the candidate's candidature will be considered under the applicable admission rules.

The board further stated that only candidates belonging to OBC categories notified by the Government of West Bengal through official Gazette notifications are eligible to make the declaration. The implementation of OBC reservation and Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) provisions during counselling and admissions will be governed by the guidelines issued by the Backward Classes Welfare Department of the state government.

The declaration process assumes considerable importance because reservation benefits can significantly impact seat allotment outcomes during counselling. Candidates who fail to submit their OBC Class details before the deadline may lose the opportunity to avail themselves of the 7 per cent reservation benefit, even if they possess a valid OBC certificate.

Find the direct portal link here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
14:15 PM
WBJEEB ANM GNM WBJEEB West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board OBC reservation
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