polytechnics

Kerala Polytechnic 2026 Admissions: Trial Rank List and Allotment Status Released; Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
13:15 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Polytechnic trial rank list and allotment details.
Candidates who applied for admission to various polytechnic programmes can now access and download the provisional rank list through the official admission portal, polyadmission.org.

The Department of Technical Education (DTE), Kerala, has released the Kerala Polytechnic trial rank list and allotment details. Candidates who applied for admission to various polytechnic programmes can now access and download the provisional rank list through the official admission portal, polyadmission.org. The publication of the rank list allows applicants to assess their admission prospects ahead of the upcoming counselling and seat allotment stages.

To view the provisional rank list, candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth. The trial rank list contains the ranking details of applicants who have registered for admission to diploma courses offered by polytechnic institutions across Kerala for the 2026 academic session.

The ranking has been prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the SSLC, THSLC, or equivalent qualifying examinations. Only candidates whose names appear in the rank list will be considered eligible to participate in the subsequent counselling and seat allotment process. The rank secured by a candidate will play a crucial role in determining admission opportunities and seat allocation during the counselling rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission authority has also provided an opportunity for candidates to rectify any errors in their submitted application forms. Applicants can make necessary corrections online until June 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all personal, academic, and category-related details mentioned in their applications and complete any required modifications within the stipulated timeline.

Following the correction process, the Directorate of Technical Education will publish the final rank list on June 29, 2026. On the same day, the Round 1 seat allotment results will also be announced. Candidates who receive seat allotments in the first round will be required to report to their allotted institutions and complete the admission formalities by July 3, 2026, to confirm their seats.

The Kerala Polytechnic admission process for 2026 will be conducted through two rounds of counselling. Candidates interested in securing admission must ensure that they complete all stages of the process, including registration, verification of details, choice filling where applicable, and reporting to the allotted institution within the prescribed deadlines.

Applicants can download the provisional rank list by visiting the official website and selecting the relevant rank list link. After logging in with their application number and date of birth, candidates will be able to view their ranking details and download a copy for future reference.

Admissions this year will be offered under two distinct streams. Stream 1 comprises Diploma programmes in Engineering and Technology disciplines, which remain among the most sought-after technical education courses in the state. Stream 2 includes Diploma in Commercial Practice and Diploma in Computer Application and Business Management programmes, catering to students interested in commerce, management, and computer-related fields.

Find the direct link here.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
13:16 PM
polytechnics Kerala government Admission
Similar stories
JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 1 Begins Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Choice Fill. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released; Seat Acceptance Deadline June 2. . .

NCERT

Beware of Fake NCERT Textbooks, Council Advises Students and Schools; Issues Advisory

RSSB

RSSB Declares Rajasthan VDO Final Result 2026 for 850 Posts; Merit List Released

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JEECUP 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 1 Begins Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Choice Fill. . .

Delhi University (DU)

DU BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Released; Seat Acceptance Deadline June 2. . .

NCERT

Beware of Fake NCERT Textbooks, Council Advises Students and Schools; Issues Advisory

RSSB

RSSB Declares Rajasthan VDO Final Result 2026 for 850 Posts; Merit List Released

Rajasthan PTET

Rajasthan PTET Result 2026 Out, Link Activated - Check Scorecard and Counselling Upda. . .

JIPMAT

JIPMAT Result 2026 Declared for Over 11500 Candidates - IIM Admission to Begin Soon

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality