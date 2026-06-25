TSCHE

TSCHE Announces TS PGECET 2026 Counselling Schedule; Phase 1 Registration Begins July 2

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Jun 2026
14:20 PM

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Summary
Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes can check the complete schedule on the official counselling portal
According to the notification, Phase 1 registration for TS PGECET 2026 counselling will commence on July 2, 2026

The Telangana Council of Higher Education has announced the counselling schedule for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to postgraduate engineering and pharmacy programmes can check the complete schedule on the official counselling portal.

According to the notification, Phase 1 registration for TS PGECET 2026 counselling will commence on July 2, 2026. The admission process will include registration, fee payment, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment, and reporting at allotted institutions.

Candidates seeking admission to pharmacy programmes can apply based on their TS PGECET 2026 scores. For engineering courses, both TS PGECET-qualified candidates and those who have qualified in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

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TS PGECET Counselling 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates must complete the following steps to secure admission:

  1. Register online through the official counselling portal.
  2. Pay the prescribed counselling fee.
  3. Upload the required certificates for verification.
  4. Attend physical verification if applying under a special category.
  5. Exercise web options by selecting preferred colleges and courses.
  6. Modify choices during the correction window, if necessary.
  7. Check the seat allotment result once released.
  8. Report to the allotted institute and complete admission formalities.

Eligibility

To participate in TS PGECET 2026 counselling, candidates must fulfill the following requirements:

  • Must be an Indian citizen.
  • Should belong to Telangana or Andhra Pradesh.
  • Must satisfy the local or non-local status requirements prescribed under admission regulations.
  • Should have secured at least 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.
  • Candidates belonging to reserved categories must have obtained a minimum of 45 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

Only candidates meeting all eligibility conditions will be considered for admission through the counselling process.

After the completion of each counselling phase, TGCHE will publish the TS PGECET 2026 cutoff ranks. These cutoffs will provide insights into admission trends and help candidates assess their chances of securing seats in subsequent rounds of counselling.

Last updated on 25 Jun 2026
14:21 PM
TSCHE TS PGECET 2025 Counselling
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