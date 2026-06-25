DU UG Admission 2026 Timeline and CSAS Portal Launch Details Announced - Official Updates Here

Summary With the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 results, Delhi University is preparing to commence its undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. University officials have indicated that the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal is expected to become operational by the end of this week.

With the declaration of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026 results, Delhi University is preparing to commence its undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session. University officials have indicated that the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal is expected to become operational by the end of this week, while the new academic session is tentatively scheduled to begin on July 21.

Delhi University, one of the country’s most sought-after higher education institutions, conducts undergraduate admissions through CUET-UG scores. The entrance examination serves as the primary gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes across most central universities in India, including Delhi University. Officials said preparations for launching the admission portal are in their final stages, with technical checks and verification of admission-related details currently underway.

The university’s undergraduate admission exercise attracts a massive number of applicants every year. More than 71,000 seats are available across nearly 79 undergraduate programmes offered by over 70 constituent colleges and institutions under Delhi University. Once the CSAS portal becomes active, candidates will be required to complete the registration process before proceeding to the next stage of admissions, where they can select their preferred courses and colleges.

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The admission process will be carried out in multiple seat allocation rounds. Based on candidates’ CUET-UG 2026 scores and the preferences submitted through the CSAS portal, Delhi University will release seat allotment lists. Students who receive an allotment and accept their seats will have the option either to confirm and freeze their admission or to choose the upgrade facility, which allows them to be considered for higher-ranked preferences in subsequent rounds of counselling.

Ahead of the commencement of admissions, university authorities have advised candidates to approach the process carefully and strategically. Students have been encouraged to thoroughly read the admission guidelines and fill in as many programme and college preferences as possible. Officials pointed out that several applicants often limit themselves to only a handful of choices and later face difficulties if they are not allotted their preferred options during the initial rounds. Since the system allows candidates to upgrade to higher preferences in later rounds, students have been urged to maximise their choices to improve their chances of securing admission.

The university also addressed concerns raised by students regarding the ongoing CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation process and the possibility of revised board examination marks being issued after the admission process begins. Officials clarified that undergraduate admissions at Delhi University are determined entirely by CUET-UG scores and not by Class 12 marks. Students awaiting revised results therefore, need not worry about their admission prospects. In cases where board marks are updated following re-evaluation, candidates will be permitted to submit revised documents up to September 30, with the possibility of extending the deadline further into October if necessary.

As Delhi University prepares to open its admission portal, aspirants are advised to remain updated with official announcements, complete registration within the stipulated timeline, and carefully select a wide range of courses and college preferences to make the most of the admission opportunities available through the CSAS process.