Wellness, Inner Harmony Take Centre Stage as Amity University Celebrates International Yoga Day 2026

Summary Reaffirming its commitment to holistic education and healthy living, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida, celebrated International Day of Yoga 2026 with great enthusiasm, bringing together students, faculty members, researchers, and academic leaders. The event highlighted the enduring relevance of yoga as a powerful tool for physical fitness, mental well-being, emotional resilience, and spiritual growth.

Reaffirming its commitment to holistic education and healthy living, Amity University Uttar Pradesh, Noida, celebrated International Day of Yoga 2026 with great enthusiasm, bringing together students, faculty members, researchers, and academic leaders in a collective celebration of wellness, mindfulness, and inner harmony. The event highlighted the enduring relevance of yoga as a powerful tool for physical fitness, mental well-being, emotional resilience, and spiritual growth.

The celebrations witnessed active participation from the university community, which also joined the nationwide observance through a live screening of the International Day of Yoga programme held in Kolkata and led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. The collective participation reflected the institution’s support for the global message of health, balance, and conscious living promoted through yoga.

International Day of Yoga 2026 celebration at Amity Noida along with live streaming programme held in Kolkata and led by the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. Amity University, Noida

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Ashok K. Chauhan, Founder President of the Amity Education Group, underscored the significance of yoga as one of India’s greatest contributions to the world. He described yoga as a timeless embodiment of the nation’s civilizational wisdom, rooted in values such as harmony, self-discipline, and holistic development. Highlighting its growing relevance in a fast-paced, technology-driven world, he noted that yoga extends far beyond physical exercise and serves as a pathway to inner peace, emotional strength, clarity of thought, and purposeful living. He further emphasised the crucial role educational institutions play in encouraging young people to embrace yoga as a daily practice and a lifelong approach to wellness.

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Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Balvinder Shukla, Vice Chancellor of Amity University Uttar Pradesh, spoke about the transformative role of yoga in education and personal growth. She observed that yoga nurtures a meaningful connection between the mind, body, and spirit, enabling individuals to realise their full potential. Stressing Amity’s philosophy of holistic education, she remarked that true learning extends beyond academic achievement to include emotional well-being, self-awareness, and personal development. According to her, regular yoga practice enhances concentration, emotional stability, and confidence, helping students navigate academic and personal challenges more effectively.

A key highlight of the programme was the interactive yoga and meditation session. Amity University, Noida

Highlighting the broader societal benefits of yoga, Dr. Sanjeev Bansal, Additional Pro Vice Chancellor of Amity University Uttar Pradesh, described International Day of Yoga as a reminder of the transformative impact of this ancient discipline. He noted that yoga promotes physical health, mental wellness, and a positive outlook on life, offering practical solutions to modern-day challenges such as stress and lifestyle-related concerns. Encouraging students and faculty members to incorporate yoga into their daily routines, he emphasized that even a small investment of time each day can contribute significantly to overall well-being.

A key highlight of the programme was the interactive yoga and meditation session conducted by experienced yoga instructors Dr. Sonia Diman and Dr. Kavita Bhandari. The session introduced participants to a range of yoga postures, breathing techniques, and mindfulness practices designed to improve physical fitness, enhance concentration, and promote emotional balance. Students and faculty members enthusiastically participated in the activities, demonstrating a shared commitment to adopting healthier and more balanced lifestyles.

The event was organised under the mentorship of Dr. S.K. Srivastava, Mentor of the Amity Institute of Indian System of Medicine (AIISM). Also present on the occasion were Dr. Sanjay Singh, Associate Professor at AIISM, Dr. Umesh Kumar, Assistant Professor at AIISM, along with faculty members and students from various departments.

Through initiatives such as these, Amity University continues to promote a culture of wellness that complements academic excellence. The International Day of Yoga 2026 celebration not only encouraged participants to embrace healthy habits but also reinforced the university’s vision of nurturing disciplined, mindful, and socially responsible individuals equipped to lead balanced and fulfilling lives. As yoga continues to gain global recognition, the event served as a reminder of its enduring power to inspire harmony, resilience, and holistic well-being in an increasingly complex world.