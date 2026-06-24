EIILM-Kolkata Hosts New York Students for Prestigious Study Abroad Programme on Social Entrepreneurship

Summary EIILM-Kolkata is hosting faculty and students from Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), City University of New York (CUNY), from 23 June to 8 July 2026, fostering cross-cultural learning, ethical leadership and social innovation The programme, which began on June 23 and will continue until July 8, will bring BMCC faculty members and students to Kolkata for a two-week academic and cultural learning experience

In a development that highlights the growing internationalisation of Indian higher education, EIILM-Kolkata has been selected by the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), part of the City University of New York (CUNY), to host its Independent Faculty-Led Study Abroad Programme 2026 on Social Entrepreneurship.

The programme, which began on June 23 and will continue until July 8, will bring BMCC faculty members and students to Kolkata for a two-week immersive academic and cultural learning experience.

Hosted by the EIILM-Kolkata Centre for Leadership and Ethics (EKCLE), the initiative aims to expose participants to grassroots development initiatives, social enterprises and sustainable development practices in and around Kolkata.

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The collaboration marks a notable shift from the more familiar trend of Indian students travelling overseas for higher education and global exposure. Instead, students from a leading American institution will spend time in Kolkata and specifically EIILM-Kolkata, as its destination for experiential learning and academic engagement.

This landmark partnership underscores Kolkata's growing stature as a global hub for knowledge exchange, innovation and socially impactful education. Through this programme, participants will gain first-hand exposure to Kolkata's vibrant social entrepreneurship ecosystem, diverse communities and sustainable development initiatives.

The initiative will foster cross-cultural learning, ethical leadership and collaborative problem-solving, enabling students to understand how entrepreneurial solutions can address pressing social challenges in a rapidly changing world.

The programme will also provide opportunities for meaningful interactions between Indian and American students, encouraging the exchange of ideas, perspectives and best practices while strengthening people-to-people and institution-to-institution ties.

Speaking on this significant academic collaboration, Prof. Dr. R. P. Banerjee, Chairman, EIILM-Kolkata, said, "For years, Indian students have looked abroad for global exposure and opportunities. It is truly a proud moment that a prestigious institution from New York has chosen Kolkata and EIILM-Kolkata for this immersive learning experience. This collaboration reflects India's growing importance in global education and our shared commitment to nurturing socially responsible leaders and changemakers."