Celebrating Excellence: Board Toppers Recognised for Exceptional Achievement

South City International School proudly hosted the ICSE and ISC 2026 Toppers' Felicitation Ceremony in the school auditorium to celebrate and honour students who brought immense pride and laurels to the institution through their outstanding performance in the Board Examinations.

The school recorded yet another year of remarkable academic success, producing 8 ISC toppers, 17 ICSE toppers, 1 topper from CIE, and 1 topper from NIOS, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.

The ceremony was graced by Dr. Mousumi Ghosh, Founder of Team Future – Education and Healthcare and Director of Future Institute of Engineering and Management (FIEM), as the Chief Guest. The Special Guest for the occasion was Dr. Suman Sood, a distinguished educator with more than 35 years of experience and currently the Director and Principal of B.D. Memorial School, overseeing five branches across Kolkata.

The event was a proud celebration of achievement, perseverance, and dedication. Students and their parents came together to commemorate the remarkable milestones achieved through hard work and determination. The teachers who mentored the Board examination batches were warmly applauded and appreciated by the school community for their invaluable guidance and unwavering support.

Speaking on the occasion, Vishal Bhandari, Principal, South City International School, said, "The exceptional achievements of our students are a reflection of their dedication, the unwavering support of their parents, and the relentless commitment of our teachers. At South City International School, we strive to create an environment that nurtures excellence, curiosity, and character. We are immensely proud of our achievers and confident that they will continue to make meaningful contributions to society in the years ahead."

The toppers also expressed heartfelt gratitude to their teachers and mentors, acknowledging the encouragement and guidance that played a pivotal role in their success.

The ceremony reflected the enduring culture of academic excellence at South City International School, where a strong partnership between teaching and learning continues to inspire success year after year. As another batch of students prepared to embark on new journeys and pursue their aspirations, they carried with them cherished memories and invaluable lessons from their alma mater.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of South City International School by ABP digital Brand Hub.