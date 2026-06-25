JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 1 Begins Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Choice Filling Open

Summary The counselling process currently covers admissions to engineering and various diploma programmes offered by polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh As per the official schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 1, 2026

The Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has commenced the Round 1 counselling process for JEECUP 2026 admissions today, June 25, 2026. Eligible candidates can participate in the counselling process through the official admission portal.

The counselling process currently covers admissions to engineering and various diploma programmes offered by polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh. The schedule for pharmacy admissions will be announced separately.

Candidates participating in Round 1 counselling can fill and lock their preferred choices until June 30, 2026.

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As per the official schedule, the Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on July 1, 2026.

Students who receive seat allotments will have to choose between the Freeze and Float options and complete document verification at designated district help centres.

JEECUP Counselling 2026: Schedule

Round 2

Choice filling/modification for float option candidates- July 7 to 9

Round 2 of seat allotment: July 10

Online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance cum Counselling fee: July 11 to 13

Document verification at the district help centres: July 11 to 14

Withdrawal of seats for round 2: July 15

Round 3

Choice filling/modification: July 16 to 17

Round 3 Seat Allotment: July 20

Online Fee Deposit for Seat Acceptance cum Counselling fee: July 21 to 23

Round 3 document verification at the district help centres: July 21 to 24

Withdrawal of seats for round 3: July 25

Commencement of classes: August 1

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official counselling portal for updates regarding seat allotment, document verification guidelines, fee payment procedures and the separate counselling schedule for pharmacy programmes.